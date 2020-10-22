Two Republicans, a Democrat and an unaffiliated candidate are vying for two open seats on the Greene County Board of Education in the Nov. 3 election.
Republicans Brandon Johnson and Joey Rackley, Democrat Mural Lanier and independent Tirell Baker are seeking to fill seats currently held by Jasper Barfield and Tina Murphy, who did not seek re-election. The top two vote-getters win the seats. Early voting for the race is underway.
Baker, 43, is a child care center director from Maury; Johnson, 24, is a Greenville Police Department officer from Snow Hill; Lanier, 67, of Snow Hill is an instructor at Wayne Community College and works for the state Department of Health and Human Services; and Rackley, 56, is a retired educator and truck driver who lives in Snow Hill.
Baker wants to run to address “deficiencies” in the school system, he said.
“You see deficiencies in the school system and you want to do something about them. You’re tired of being tired. I worked with kids from kindergarten to 12th grade, and I see the deficiencies in the Greene County school system. I wanted the opportunity to help out,” Baker said.
Johnson said his top concern is school safety and wants to be a voice for parents and administrators.
“Parents should not have to fear their children going to school because of violence. I want to form a collaborative approach for educational needs for the individualized student and the county,” Johnson said.
“One of the biggest issues in school is bullying so I want to take a safe approach to make sure we tackle bullying and make sure we promote protection from violence and exposure to the bullying.”
Lanier said she also is seeking an opportunity to assist Greene County students and favors a holistic approach to education. She said she has seen students who have trouble thinking for themselves even at a collegiate level.
“They have not been taught to think. Our students, if they are taught how to think, they will certainly be successful. Out of thinking comes critical and creative skills development. Kids begin to desire to learn,” Lanier said.
Rackley, a former educator in the county schools, said he wants to give back to the school system.
“I taught school for 28 years. The majority of that time was at Greene Central. I miss being around the schools and I just think I have a lot of knowledge of the ins and outs of the school system and I think I can give back to a system that gave so much to me,” Rackley said.
Baker believes the COVID-19 pandemic along with safety and remote learning are going to be big challenges the school system needs to address along with preexisting issues.
“Over the last six years of me being in Greene County, (I’ve noticed) the lack of empowerment of parents. There are a lot of parents that feel powerless because of the way the report cards are. There is a lack of information, lack of oversight, lack of consistency on grading and other policies,” Baker said.
“It’s time to bring oversight back and to put checks and balances back in a position where parents have the power to make the Greene County School system accountable. “
A vote for Baker is a vote for change, he said.
“There are a lot of things I want to change. I’m going to change the way report cards are being reported. It’s way too objective. Parents need to understand. They need to know where their children are deficient at. Giving a 1, 2, 3, or 4 doesn’t give anything,” Baker said, adding some teachers are allowed to refuse to give fours for students who may have earned the grade.
“As a tutor, it’s hard for me to understand what my students struggle in when I don’t see actual grades, exams or quizzes going back to the students. Quizzes don’t go home to the parent so the kids can’t use the quizzes to study for test … I’m going to make sure the parents get as much information as they can and real numbers.”
Johnson said he would make sure the system is addressing bullying.
“Statistically, there are over 166,000 students yearly that are bullied (nationally) that go unnoticed. I want to make sure I tackle that with safe schools. I plan to work with local law enforcement and administrators to promote a non-violence atmosphere,” Johnson said.
Johnson also wants to be a voice for parents and teachers and plans to work with them to address issues and concerns such as the stoplight at West Greene Elementary School.
“I would like to see more parent involvement within the school and I want to make sure especially with all safety aspects of COVID going on that our teachers and students are taken care of and we do meet the needs of families countywide,” Johnson said.
Johnson has been in public service, both with the police department and fire service.
“I feel I am very qualified for the position. I’m passionate about what I’m doing. Part of that comes with being a Christian and attending church. I feel that if I am elected I will be reachable they will be able to come out and contact me,” Johnson said.
Lanier is both qualified and certified for the position, she said.
“I know experience matters. I’ve traveled this great state of ours as an educator. I know what works. I worked at the State Department of Public Instruction, and we were given the tools and training and information from the state Board of Education’s policies and procedures to implement to bring about the improvement of education across the state and it worked. Experience matters and having the knowledge at getting at the root of the matter works,” Lanier said.
If elected Lanier would work to bring a more holistic education perspective to the county, she said. Such an approach takes the whole child into account, she said, and makes education more inviting to instill the kinds of behaviors that students need to be successful in any area in life.
“I see a need for holistic education. I know we have qualified, certified staff, but I feel there should be more diversity in our certified qualified staff. There is a grand need for greater parental involvement,” Lanier said.
To accomplish these goals, the board and community would need to work together, she said.
“It’s not me addressing them alone. It’s our board as well as our staff. We must come together and come around the table and lay out those plans for enhancing Greene County,” Lanier said.
Rackley said he will do what’s best for the students if elected.
“I’ve spent my whole life in the school system. I care about the children. I only want what’s best for them and any decision I make will be with them in mind,” Rackley said.
Teacher retention and recruitment is a priority for him, he said.
“We need good teachers. That is the most important thing. We have to have quality people in the classroom. Getting and retaining teachers is probably the biggest issue facing not just Greene County but everywhere and in other school districts,” Rackley said.
“I think we need to hire our children who are from this area. I went to Greene County schools and I didn’t want to leave and go anywhere else because I was home. Hopefully, we can get the people who go to school here and graduate and get them to come back. We have a lot of teachers from this school area who teach in other areas. We need to make it attractive for them to come back home to our community.”