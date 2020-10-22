SNOW HILL — Greene County is the newest member of the North Carolina Global Transpark Economic Development Region following a unanimous vote by the Greene County Board of Commissioners on Monday.
“It’s an opportunity to have resources available to use that we would not have prior,” said Kyle DeHaven, county manager.
Greene joins Lenoir and Wayne counties in the regional agreement, which seeks to promote economic development.
“The key to economic development is being able to see people get jobs, people have quality of life and people’s wages go up,” said Mark Pope, a member of the Transpark region.
“This has been a long time coming in Greene County,” region member Harold Thomas said. “Some of the long-range plans we are working on are going to be a tremendous boost for eastern North Carolina and Greene County in particular.”
The Transpark organization also is a member of the Southeast Region Board of Directors, allowing Greene County to benefit from the board without having to join independently, Thomas said.
As part of a regional economic development group, Greene County will have access to resources through collaborations with members. This will help the county be more competitive.
“When you’re going up against the other counties — say Pitt County — Greene County doesn’t have the finances or population (to compete),” region member John Rouse said. “Do that with a region consisting of Greene, Lenoir and Wayne County and that changes the equation quite a bit. It puts you in a position to compete against more metropolitan areas.”
Greene County will pay $24,155 for its membership, effective until June 30. To renew, the county will commit $32,207 annually.
In other news:
- Commissioners expressed their concerns about the increase in COVID-19 cases in the county. Greene is now in the state’s top three areas of concern for COVID-19, according to Chairman Bennie Heath, who warned that the virus spreads more easily in colder, dryer weather and the fall and winter could contribute to the spread of the virus.
- Commissioner Antonio Blow again brought up the board’s decision made to cut water off to customers who are delinquent in paying their bills and asked for the number of people who have been affected.
DeHaven said that he knew about four customers whose water had been disconnected.
Blow said he is concerned over citizens having to choose which bills to pay during the COVID crisis, noting the importance water and proper hygiene play during a pandemic.
DeHaven said he has worked with customers on their bills and will continue to do so.
- Commissioner Susan Blizzard asked DeHaven to look at using some of the COVID-19 CARES Act funding to assist small businesses, and suggested he look at programs established in Goldsboro for ideas.
- Albert Barron of ADLA Inc. discussed a COVID-19 support program for those who are in quarantine, have tested positive or are at high risk of COVID-19.
The program offers medication delivery, a one-time payment of $400 to $800 for living expenses, 14-day nutritious food boxes, transportation to essential locations and personal protective equipment. For more information call 919-299-4450 or 919-731-2119.
- Commissioners also approved the purchase of six cameras for the Animal Service building. The cameras provided by DEP will cost less than $4,500 and will be placed on the outside of the building, replacing the existing cameras.
- Commissioners approved a county office complex renovation proposal, which will be done in phases. The total project will cost about $400,000. CARES Act funding will be used to make the bathrooms touchless, and to install permanent storefront blockers.