The freshman congressman representing Pitt, Greene and 18 other counties in eastern North Carolina said 100 days into his term he has secured over $45 million for his district, but the future holds a fight for resources to help economically distressed areas.

Don Davis, a Snow Hill Democrat who on Jan. 17 was sworn into office as the representative for the 1st Congressional District, held a news conference Tuesday at his Greenville office to discuss his first 100 days in office and look forward to his roles to assist farmers and other key parts of his constituency. The office will be open for constituents beginning May 6. 

