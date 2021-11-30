WINTERVILLE — A program created this year to spur North Carolina’s economic recovery from COVID-19 has been expanded to give the state’s 2020 high school graduates a chance to attend Pitt Community College tuition-free.
The change starts with the 2022 spring semester and gives full-time PCC students who meet Longleaf Commitment Grant guidelines a chance to receive up to $2,800 a year for two years. Part-time students can receive partial awards if they are approved, which was previously reserved for 2021 high school graduates.
By extending eligibility to 2020 high school graduates, the N.C. Community College System (NCCCS) is hoping to further boost enrollment by offering students who could not have easily pursued higher education previously a more affordable option and greater access.
“Education translates into opportunity, and with this grant expansion, we are excited to provide more opportunity to our diverse student populations across the state,” said NCCCS President Thomas A. Stith III. “North Carolina’s ‘Great 58’ community colleges are essential to the state’s economic recovery efforts and are well poised to prepare the workforce needed today and tomorrow.”
The full list of grant eligibility requirements includes:
2020 or 2021 North Carolina high school graduate.
North Carolina resident for tuition purposes.
First-time college student (Career & College Promise and Early/Middle College High School students are eligible).
Enroll in a North Carolina community college for the 2022 Spring Semester and maintain at least six credit hours per semester while making satisfactory academic progress.
Complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid for the 2021-22 academic year and renew it for the 2022-23 academic year.
Have an Expected Family Contribution below $15,000.
Using $31.5 million from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, North Carolina officials established the Longleaf Commitment Grant to address a steep decline in the number of new students enrolling at the state’s community colleges during the pandemic. Through outreach activities from the NCCCS Office and local efforts, North Carolina community colleges have awarded grant funding to approximately 11,000 students.
For additional information, contact the PCC Financial Aid Office at 493-7339 or visit www.yourhireeducation.com/tuitionfree.
PCC Foundation selling customizable bricks to raise scholarship funds
With #GivingTuesday less than a week away, the PCC Foundation is encouraging members of the community to consider participating in the annual celebration of charitable giving by purchasing customizable bricks to honor loved ones.
For the past nine years, many have deemed the Tuesday after Thanksgiving to be #GivingTuesday. It’s a movement that’s inspired millions of people worldwide to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.
“While there are many wonderful causes and charitable organizations to support on #GivingTuesday, only one has been helping PCC students achieve their personal, academic and career goals the past 48 years,” said John Bacon, PCC development officer. “We’re hoping our supporters will purchase bricks that can be engraved with names and words of encouragement to raise funds for scholarships that help PCC students overcome financial barriers and pursue higher education.”
Bacon said the bricks go on sale Nov. 30 at a cost of $75 apiece or three for $200. Each brick has space for three lines (20 characters each) of engraving, he said, adding that they will be placed in a patio surrounding the base of Pitt’s Ed and Joan Warren Clock Tower.
“We sold a number of customized bricks after the clock tower was constructed in 2015,” Bacon said. “They look nice and feature some great tributes and messages of love and encouragement.”
An order form for the bricks can be found on the “Ways to Give” page of the PCC Foundation’s website, pittccfoundation.com.
‘FAFSA Mondays’ series continues in December
The PCC Financial Aid Office will hold its next “FAFSA Mondays” program on Dec. 6 to answer questions and assist students with filing Free Application for Federal Student Aid forms for the 2022-23 academic year.
The session will take place from 5-7 p.m. in the Craig F. Goess Student Center, Room 120. Prior to attending, students must create a Federal Student Aid ID to give them access to Federal Student Aid’s online systems and can serve as a legal signature.
Students must also bring their 2020 tax return in order to complete a FAFSA. Students who are dependents must bring the same information for their parents.
Spring semester payment deadline approaching
The PCC Registrar’s Office is reminding students that the payment deadline for the 2022 Spring Semester is near.
According to PCC Registrar Anita Tyre, students who have been signing up for spring classes since Oct. 4 must pay for tuition and fees by Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. or have their schedules deleted.
Tyre says students can pay online by logging into their myPittCC accounts. She said they may also pay in person at the Cashier’s Office or through an installment plan offered by Nelnet Business Solutions. Students interested in this opportunity can sign up through their myPittCC accounts.
Students who have applied for financial aid must have a finalized award in place for the 2022 Spring Semester by the Dec. 3 payment deadline in order to secure their schedules, Tyre said. Those who do not must pay out-of-pocket and wait for reimbursement through financial aid if it is approved.
Tyre noted that students have access to financial aid records through their myPittCC accounts. They can view details about their awards, whether or not FAFSA forms have been received, if they need to submit additional documentation and whether they are making satisfactory academic progress to be eligible for continued financial aid assistance.
The 2022 Spring Semester at PCC gets underway Jan. 6.