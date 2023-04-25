A health care provider will move and expand in Snow Hill with help from a $50,000 state grant announced by Gov. Roy Cooper along with state and local officials on Tuesday.
Heritage Family Health and Wellness, a family practice primary care company currently located at 1108-B Kingold Blvd., will move to a larger facility in Snow Hill with help from the state's Building Reuse Program, the announcement from Cooper's office said.
Greene County requested $50,000 from the program, and the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority approved the request. The move will allow Heritage to offer more comprehensive medical services, the announcement said.
The medical practice also will create five jobs and invest $210,000 in the next three years, contributing to the growth of the Greene County economy, the announcement said. Details about the new location were not included in Tuesday announcement.
“For decades, quality health care access in rural communities has been hard to come by,” said N.C. Rep. Chris Humphrey, whose District 12 includes Greene County. “I am thrilled about the approval of this grant to Heritage Family Health & Wellness, which will expand their operations in Snow Hill to create jobs and provide enhanced care to those in need. This investment is a significant step toward improving the health and well-being of our community, and I am proud to support this project.”
Debra Fell, owner of Heritage Family and Wellness, said she and her staff are grateful to have been selected for the program. "Many hours have gone into finding a new place for our expansion. It means so much for our state and county leaders to recognize the work that we are so passionate about. We look forward to continuing to serve and bring about more positive changes in the health of our rural community.”
Greene County Government and the N.C. Global TransPark Economic Development Region partnered with the medical practice to pursue the grant along and worked with N.C. Department of Commerce and Economic Development Parntership of North Carolina as well as General Assembly, Tuesday's announcement said.
Chairman Bennie Heath of the Greene County Board of Commissioners said the announcement is an exciting development for the county. "By investing in this vital health care provider, we are supporting the expansion of quality medical services for local residents and helping to grow our local economy. I am proud to see N.C. Global TransPark Economic Development Region and the North Carolina Department of Commerce Rural Economic Development Division are working together in Greene County to make this grant possible. I look forward to seeing the positive impact that Heritage Family Health and Wellness will continue to have on our community."
“We congratulate Heritage Family Health for the success that has led to this exciting expansion,” said Mark Pope, President of the Global TransPark Economic Development Region. “Their growth reflects the optimism that we have about the appeal of Greene County as a destination for job creation and business development. Our thanks go out to our state and local partners for their hard work in embracing this opportunity.”
Greene County Manager Kyle DeHaven said the creation of new jobs and capital investment will positively impact the community. "We thank our leaders at the NC General Assembly, NC Department of Commerce Rural Economic Development Division, the Rural Infrastructure Authority, EDPNC, the NCGTPEDR, and Trey Cash, our Economic Development Director, for their support in making this grant possible."
The grant was among nine approved by the Rural Infrastructure Authority totaling $2,221,694. The requests benefit communities in nine counties across the state and include commitments to create a total of 191 jobs, 22 of which were previously announced. The public investment in these projects will attract more than $49.5 million in private investment, Cooper's announcement said.