 Bobby Burns Staff Writer

A health care provider will move and expand in Snow Hill with help from a $50,000 state grant announced by Gov. Roy Cooper along with state and local officials on Tuesday.

Heritage Family Health and Wellness, a family practice primary care company currently located at 1108-B Kingold Blvd., will move to a larger facility in Snow Hill with help from the state's Building Reuse Program, the announcement from Cooper's office said.

