An Ayden company that makes plastic packaging for Pokémon cards, pharmaceuticals and a variety of other products is expanding a facility it built in 2007 by 60,000 feet, it announced this week.

CMI Plastics is investing $5 million into its facility on Pepsi Way off of N.C. 11 to expand its recycling and manufacturing capabilities and improve service to a growing customer base, Stephen Hasselbach, the company’s chief executive said Tuesday after the announcement was released.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.