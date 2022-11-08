...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
A 38-member cast and a 13-piece orchestra will perform "A Christmas Carol — A New Musical" at Lenoir Community College starting on Friday.
The production is an opportunity to celebrate the holiday season in the first show presented in Briley Auditorium since its renovation, the college announced. The auditorium features new seating, a new performance space and state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems.
LCC is producing the show in partnership with the LCC Foundation and the Fine Arts Department at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 11-12 and Nov. 18-19 and 3 p.m. on Nov. 13 and 20.
The musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' novel, A Christmas Carol, brings the traditional story of Scrooge to life on the stage, a news release from the college said.
Written by Keith Ferguson and Bruce Greer, and directed by LCC’s own Jessica Cruz, the musical theater adaptation is faithful to the words of Charles Dickens and has been performed by professional theaters, community theaters, schools, and churches in the United States, Canada, and United Kingdom over and again in recent years.
Kinston native Jordan Barwick is starring as Ebenezer Scrooge. He studied musical theater at East Carolina University and taught at Parrott Academy for two years. After seven years in Tennessee, he has returned home, and this will be his first full scale musical in over 10 years. He is thrilled to be back on the stage in Kinston.
Art Rimbert is playing the role of Bob Cratchit and he is ecstatic to be back on the stage after way too many years, he said. Some of his favorite roles include Forrester in A Christmas Carol, Tommy Keeler in Annie Get Your Gun, and MacDuff in MacBeth. He has also performed in opera choruses, show chorales, and a few a cappella octets. He is so grateful for the enthusiastic welcome by the cast, crew, and directors at LCC.
Actors and production staff come from across the region, and many are affiliated with LCC.
Spanish and humanities instructor Bryan Williamson of Greenville is cast in the roles of Mr. Fezziwig and Old Joe. He is excited about returning to the stage in this production. His last play was Once Upon a Mattress at Center Stage Theater in 2015.
Director Jessica Cruz, current program chair of Fine Arts at LCC, is no stranger to the stage as a performer and a director. She is committed to inspiring her students to reach their full potential in both their academics and talent, she said.
Cruz received her master's of divinity from Campbell University where she focused on classes in music, worship and pastoral care. She has performed both on stage and behind the scenes in numerous roles over the years.
Her participation in Rivertowne Players 2015 staging of Les Miserables led her to make lasting connections to some of her closest most trusted friends, she said.
Tickets for the show range from $12 for children ages 3-12, to $25 for reserved orchestra seating. They are available at our.show/lenoirccachristmascarol or by calling the LCC Foundation at 252.233.6824.
Briley Auditorium is on the Kinston campus of LCC, 231 N.C. 58.