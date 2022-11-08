A 38-member cast and a 13-piece orchestra will perform "A Christmas Carol — A New Musical" at Lenoir Community College starting on Friday.

The production is an opportunity to celebrate the holiday season in the first show presented in Briley Auditorium since its renovation, the college announced. The auditorium features new seating, a new performance space and state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems. 

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.