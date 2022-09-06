WINTERVILLE — A new addition to the A.G. Cox Middle School, which experienced several construction setbacks earlier this year, has been completed in time for the start of the fall semester.

In late June, the Board of Education terminated the contract with Group III Management of Kinston, the company hired in the fall of 2020 as the general contractor to oversee $12.2 million in renovations and an addition at the school. While officials said no students would be displaced because of the termination, they anticipated it would take months or more before work could resume.

