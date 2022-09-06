WINTERVILLE — A new addition to the A.G. Cox Middle School, which experienced several construction setbacks earlier this year, has been completed in time for the start of the fall semester.
In late June, the Board of Education terminated the contract with Group III Management of Kinston, the company hired in the fall of 2020 as the general contractor to oversee $12.2 million in renovations and an addition at the school. While officials said no students would be displaced because of the termination, they anticipated it would take months or more before work could resume.
But Pitt County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Operations Matt Johnson said a surety company brought in a new project management firm, J.S. Held, and site superintendent, Landmark Corp., which helped the building addition to be ready for incoming students.
At last week’s open house, Principal Norman McDuffie helped families navigate around areas where renovations have not been completed to arrive at the new two-story building.
“They’re super-excited,” he said as he led a tour of new science labs, a maker space and an art room designed with collaborative work spaces as well as a new media center, complete with booth-style seating.
McDuffie said it has been more than two decades since the school added facilities. The new addition is helping to free up classroom space for programs, such as dance, which has been housed in a mobile unit.
Colleen and Jayel Jones had no idea when they entered a portion of the school constructed in the 1930s that across campus was a brand-new classroom building where their son, Christopher, would begin his middle school years.
“It’s very nice,” Jayel Jones said. “It’s better than what we had.”
While Colleen Jones was excited for the new addition, she is also enthusiastic about the return to a more traditional school year, one where campuses will be more accessible to parents, whose visits were restricted during COVID.
“That’s the one thing I missed. I like to be able to see what he’s doing,” she said. “I’m happy that we have some sense of normalcy back.”
As renovations continue on campus, eighth-graders have been relocated so that renovations on their wing can begin. That renovation should be complete by December, allowing eighth-graders to move back in by spring semester. Demolition on the front section of the office building would begin in January.
The campus, at 2657 Church St., Winterville, remains in use throughout the project, which is expected to bring the school’s capacity from 800 to 950 students.