FARMVILLE — Considering fear-inducing, popular middle-grade titles such as “How I Survived Middle School,” “Middle School, The Worst Years of My Life” and “Middle School Is Worse Than Meatloaf,” it’s no wonder that many students approach their sixth-grade year carrying a backpack-load of apprehension.

But a new summer program aims to help Pitt County Schools students separate fact from fiction when it comes to moving up to another school. Transition to Middle and High School, being held this week, invites rising sixth- and ninth-graders in for a preview of what they will see when they return to classes on Aug. 29.

