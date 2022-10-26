...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 to 1/2 NM.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Weather Alert
...PREPARE FOR AREAS OF LOCALLY DENSE FOG FOR THIS MORNINGS
COMMUTE...
Areas of fog, some locally dense with visibilities a half mile or
less, will affect portions of eastern North Carolina until 10 AM.
Motorists are encouraged to be alert for sudden reduction in
visibility to a half mile or less, use low beam headlights, slow
down and allow extra travel time.
Supporters Ron and Rose Bowen, left, with Aces for Autism founders Bobbie and Kyle Robinson celebrate the ground-breaking for a new Winterville campus to be named in honor of the Bowens.
WINTERVILLE — Nearly four years after announcing plans for a groundbreaking, multi-million dollar campus to serve students with autism, Aces for Autism broke ground Oct. 11 on what will become the organization’s new home.
More than 100 people, including government officials, construction workers and families of children with autism, attended the celebration at the 24-acre site on Worthington Road.
“The Ron and Rose Bowen Family Autism campus will be a place of purpose and belonging for so many people,” Aces President and Chief Executive Officer Kyle Robinson said. “We want each individual who steps foot onto this campus to know that their life has purpose, that they are fearfully and wonderfully made by almighty God.”
The first phase, a 32,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art clinic, is expected to cost as much as $13 million and take about 18 months for Washington, N.C.-based general contractor WIMCO to complete. The SECU Autism Clinic of Eastern NC, funded, in part, through a $1.5 million grant from the State Employees Credit Union Foundation, will have more than twice the space of the organization’s current location on Conference Drive.
Ron and Rose Bowen in 2021 donated $2 million toward the campus, which will later include a nontraditional school for students with autism and other special needs. Although they have no history of autism in their family, the Bowens are longtime supporters of Aces, which Robinson and his wife, Bobbie, began in 2014, after their son, Samuel was diagnosed with autism at age 18 months.
“You invested in this vision long before we even started seeing kids,” Robinson told the Ayden couple. “We appreciate and love you guys. We’re honored to name this campus after you all.”
The clinic will include learning labs to replicate experiences a student might have in a grocery store, barber shop or dentist’s office. In addition, a mock apartment will help train students on practical living skills such as laundry and food preparation.
“Individuals with autism find it difficult to go many places we take for granted,” Robinson explained. “Sensory elements such as lighting and noises can make places a traumatic experience for individuals on the autism spectrum.”
The campus will be modeled after the Faison Center in Richmond, Va., and ABC of NC in Winston-Salem, where Samuel received applied behavior analysis treatment. ABA is individualized therapy designed to help make improvements in communication skills, independence and social skills, and decrease behaviors such as self-injury or aggression in children with autism spectrum disorder, which is estimated to occur in as many 1 in every 40 children in the United States.