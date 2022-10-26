Aces

Supporters Ron and Rose Bowen, left, with Aces for Autism founders Bobbie and Kyle Robinson celebrate the ground-breaking for a new Winterville campus to be named in honor of the Bowens.

 Contributed by WIMCO construction

WINTERVILLE — Nearly four years after announcing plans for a groundbreaking, multi-million dollar campus to serve students with autism, Aces for Autism broke ground Oct. 11 on what will become the organization’s new home.

More than 100 people, including government officials, construction workers and families of children with autism, attended the celebration at the 24-acre site on Worthington Road.

