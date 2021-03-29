AYDEN — A growing museum of Ayden’s history would be celebrating its first anniversary by now. Instead it reopened Sunday, 13 months after it opened for the first time.
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum opened to the public Feb. 24, 2020, as COVID-19 infections began to spread across the nation. It held its second official open house now that vaccinations and safety measures have helped control the pandemic.
In that year of closing, the museum’s board and other workers have continued working to ensure exhibits and displays grow.
“It’s a work in progress,” said Andrea Norris, who serves as a board member for the museum. She was crucial in getting the Historical and Arts Society started in 2019.
The group's members then got to work on the museum. The space itself was donated and is maintained by the town of Ayden. The town also provided $5,000 in seed money and repaired heating and air conditioning units. The museum is currently comprised of exhibits detailing agriculture, home goods, military history, a collection of dolls, Ayden’s link to education and an art gallery featuring local work.
“I’m aware that not everyone enjoys history,” Norris, a former history teacher, said. “But I know that people enjoy art. It also lets us showcase our local artists.” Norris said that she plans to have shows at the museum moving forward for artists to sell their pieces as well.
The foyer of the museum also provides visitors with interactive videos and a testament to the history of the building itself. The venue on East Second Street was once the Dixon Medical Building, and a permanent exhibit in the foyer serves as a tribute to the physicians who once worked there. Due to the venue’s former occupants, each exhibit is sectioned off into a separate room detailing an important part of what was once Pitt County’s second largest city.
Norris has lived in Ayden for most of her life and recalls when town had multiple hotels and served as a destination for visitors. She also noted the two colleges which were founded in Ayden — the Carolina Christian College, now Barton College, and the Free Will Baptist Theological Seminary, which is now the University of Mount Olive. Norris’ ties to the town go back to her great grand-uncle, who settled the town as a railway depot in the 1800s.
“Our architecture is very special,” Norris said as she showed a slideshow of the town’s history to visitors of the open house. “We need to preserve it.”
Norris said that Ayden’s board has been “extremely willing” when it comes to getting the museum up and running, with some officials even going so far as to assist with moving in exhibits over the summer.
“It’s been fantastic to have their help,” Norris said.
The museum is currently aiming to get its barbecue exhibit finished, with the community already having donated a chopping block from Sam Jones. Norris and other workers also hope to get local schools to contribute to a 12 by 24 foot mural commemorating the railways which birthed the town.
The museum will now be open on the fourth Sunday of every month to the public. It is also the site of community events as well as available to visit by appointment.