About a dozen men and women who have put in the work to break their cycle of addiction and incarceration have been recognized by the Pitt County Sheriff's Office. 

Graduates of the agency's Sheriff's Heroin Addiction Recovery Program (SHARP) and Women Empowerment Addiction Recovery (WEAR) program had the chance on Monday night to share their recovery journeys with community groups, fellow alumni in recovery and Sheriff Paula Dance at the Pitt County Agricultural Center. 

