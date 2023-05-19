About a dozen men and women who have put in the work to break their cycle of addiction and incarceration have been recognized by the Pitt County Sheriff's Office.
Graduates of the agency's Sheriff's Heroin Addiction Recovery Program (SHARP) and Women Empowerment Addiction Recovery (WEAR) program had the chance on Monday night to share their recovery journeys with community groups, fellow alumni in recovery and Sheriff Paula Dance at the Pitt County Agricultural Center.
Since their inception in 2019 the programs have provided inmates resources and expert help to treat addiction with the help of community partners, Dance said. Monday's dinner was a way to publicly acknowledge the impact community can have on someone fighting a personal battle against drugs and, hopefully, keep them on a path that doesn't involve jail time.
"There's a whole community that stands behind them," Dance said. "A village of people who provide services, their time and effort, to make sure that they stay on a clean, positive path to becoming productive in our communities.
"Typically, it's the same people over and over again," Dance continued. "This is how you combat recidivism. Our jails are full of people who are coming back and forth, back and forth."
Sean Smalls was in that predicament himself before he became took part in the inaugural SHARP classes in 2019. Throughout the 12-week program, he said he was able to get a foundation for recovery.
"It's a program that a lot of people need," Smalls said. "It's something you've got to want. You've got to actually follow up, take advantage of the resources."
Those resources include the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), PORT Health the people Smalls met in his SHARP classes. Kevin Cook, a fellow member of the 2019 class, counts Smalls as one of his best friends and the two continue to talk about the issues they face, he said.
Smalls now works in ticketing for American Airlines at the Pitt-Greenville Airport.
"I'm doing pretty good today," Smalls said. "Life is good."
People like Cook and Smalls said they want to continue helping others on their long journey to recovery. Other supporters of the program share their passion.
Derick Fields, the secretary of NAMI Pitt County, volunteers with the SHARP and WEAR programs. An Army veteran, Fields served two tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. He said that he has overdosed and been pronounced dead in his fight toward sobriety.
"I know where these brothers and sisters have been as far as incarceration, homelessness, hopelessness," Fields said. "Not understanding how to get out of this pit of this hell that they're in."
Having been in that position himself, he wants to be able to reach someone, to be a hope, and let them know they have to stay there, he said.
Fields said it is important that the community network not only keep people out of physical prison but out of the prison of their own mind that can accompany addiction. Shaving some of the stigma away from conversations about mental health can help with that he said, as can encouraging people to find methods outside of drug use to bring themselves up.
The SHARP and WEAR programs have come a long way as well since their beginning with no funding and only one staff member, Dance said.
"I started off with a dream, no money," Dance said.
The program now serves more than 75 inmates annually according to Jason Jackson, programs coordinator with the sheriff's office. Jackson and Dance's staff now includes a case manager, a social worker and a grant writer who ensures an investment in the population of inmates at the detention center who may just need a guide on a path out of drugs.
"It's hope," Dance told the alumni and others gathered. "It's just hope. When you have people that believe in you, you're going to be the best that you believe that they believe you can be. When I started these programs I said to whom much is given much is required.
"It was about bringing you back where you belong. It was about giving you the tools to do that."