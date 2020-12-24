SNOW HILL — Seeking grants to convert a former National Guard Armory into an emergency operations base has paid off in Greene County.
Most recently, the county was awarded $325,000 from the Golden LEAF Foundation to complete the project. This was the second grant from the organization, which awarded the county $650,000 to get the project rolling in 2017.
The armory’s conversion began as a way to create a centrally located countywide emergency operations center and relocate the county’s primary dispatch — or communications — department. But the vision for the Greene County Armory Complex has expanded.
When renovations are completed in July, the complex will serve as the home to the county’s communications, emergency services and transportation departments.
The facility will include an emergency operations center, a kitchen and a meeting room for the Greene County Board of Commissioners. It also will have space available for small departments or other board meetings.
“The facility can be a hub for emergency operations when those times arise. The rest of the time it can be a facility for functions having some relation to emergency operations, as well as provide storage for equipment and supplies directly related to emergency operations functions,” County Manager Kyle DeHaven said.
The expanded use for the center has come with an expanded price tag: a total estimated total of $3,024,906. So county officials have sought ways to offset that cost.
Along with funding from Golden LEAF, the county also secured an $841,964 grant from the NC 911 Board.
Officials also worked with Farrior and Sons, the project’s renovation contractor, to lower costs after bids for its completion came back 20 percent higher than anticipated.
“We were directed to value engineer the project to have it meet the needs of the department without reducing quality, but costs continued to rise as the communications portion had to be made able to withstand the shearing of brick an earthquake could cause.,” DeHaven said, a letter to Golden LEAF, while making a plea for the second round of funding.
“Although it is more expensive than anticipated, we are very excited about this project, and I am even more excited for the service it can provide our citizens and community,” DeHaven’s letter stated.
The latest grant reduced the county’s contribution to the project from $1.532 million to $1.182 million.