FARMVILLE — The path he took may be less traveled or pedaled by others, but Steven Hardy-Braz continues to promote the East Coast Greenway in hope that will change.
On July 17, he entertained a small crowd at the Farmville library with a presentation and discussion of his most recent long distance pedal-powered ride. After having ridden his bicycle across the country a couple of years ago and presented about it to an overflowing audience at the library, Hardy-Braz was asked by former library director David Miller to present again about his camping, cycling and exploration ride of the East Coast Greenway in North Carolina and Virginia.
After a year of pandemic travel restrictions, a full vaccination, and desktop advocacy work on safer, accessible means of transportation and recreation, Hardy-Braz was looking for a way to channel his energy, passion, and volunteering spirit into an exploration and advocacy ride.
The East Coast Greenway is a planned project to link greenways between Maine and Florida — over 3,000 miles of greenways that people can hike, bike, stroll, or roll any or all of year round at whatever speed they wish for whatever distance they desire. Currently about 36 percent of the main route is off-road on shared use pathways and greenways with the remaining percentage routed along shared roadways.
In North Carolina, there are two pathways that diverge in Wilmington and rejoin in Richmond, Virginia that form a thousand mile long loop. Adding in the nearly one hundred miles between Wilmington and the South Carolina border near Calabash in both directions, Hardy-Braz road about 1,200 miles. Along the pedaled path, he meet with local elected officials, town planners, tourism directors, fellow cyclists, bicycle shop owners, recreation and trail builders, restaurant owners, and others who support, promote, or benefit from greenways and trails that connect people with places.
Carrying his own camping gear on his bicycle, he camped in several state and national parks and enjoyed the hospitality of friends and Warm Showers hosts. Warm Showers is a free hosting/guest program for touring cyclists. Hardy-Braz encouraged his audience join the free program. More information is at www.warmshowers.org
Hardy-Braz and cycling partners also visited historical sites, museums, parks, lakes, museums, breweries, coffee houses, nature centers and more. The staff of the East Coast Greenway Alliance believe that Hardy-Braz is the first person to have ever ridden the complete 1,000 mile-long loop, Hardy-Braz told the group. Riding the additional section to SC of 100 miles each way from Wilmington, “just seemed the right way to complete the trip” he said.
Of the 1,200 miles he road, about 200 of it was on greenways or other off road paths. Those sections included sections between Clayton and Durham, Dunn and Erwin, Richmond and Jamestown, and parts of Fayetteville, Wilmington, Emerald Isle, Greenville, Williamston, Jacksonville, and the Dismal Swamp on both sides of the state line. The rest of the route was along connecting and lightly traveled roads when and wherever possible.
The ride started April 1 in Durham and went through Virginia and northeastern North Carolina to Edenton. He road from Edenton home to Farmville in a single day carrying all of his equipment and promotional gear. On his ‘rest’ day at home, he was able to attend and participate in a dedication of the South Tar River greenway as an official section of the East Coast Greenway. From there, the ride included some sections that connected via ferry boats as well as some that involved sharing the road with car drivers when crossing busy narrow bridges that were not designed with all road users in mind.
Hardy-Braz shared stories of kind hosts and drivers and stories of drivers who were less than positive about having to share space on public roads. One of those drivers who recklessly harassed him was even observed doing so by a State Highway Patrol trooper from Jacksonville who quickly explained to the truck driver the error of his ways. He finished back in Durham on April 20th after a photo session along the greenway at the NC Museum of Art with Wake County Commissioner Sig Hutchinson.
Hardy-Braz’ ride resulted in several dozen people and businesses joining the East Coast Greenway nonprofit organization as members, some joining the Warm Showers program to host future cycling travelers, raised awareness of the ECG and its routes, and promoted the adoption of the then proposed state law making the greenway as an official state trail. Shortly after Hardy-Braz completed his ride, Gov. Roy Cooper signed the bill into law. Hardy-Braz also explained that along the way he spent and tipped with two-dollar bills stamped a little bicycle as one way of reminding people that there is a significant return on investment for investing in or supporting the cycling eco-system.
Hardy-Braz completed his talk answering questions about his bicycle, his equipment, various towns visited, and infrastructure for cycling along the routes, and then demonstrated to the attendees the library’s newest addition of an outside bicycle pump and repair stand for which he and his wife, Liza, have spearheaded fundraising. They covered the $1,600 cost of the public repair stand so that it would be installed before the library opened recently and have raised almost half of the popularly used stand to date. Future donations to offset its cost and to then raise money for a future bicycle parking rack can be made at the library.
When asked what cycling adventure he plans next, Hardy-Braz, answered that he tries to ride nearly every day and many nights especially when the moon is full. The next cycling adventure and its speed and distance would depend on with whom he is sharing the ride. He said that he plans to return to the VA Capital Trail with family and friends very soon but that he is happy to show and share rides with others. He also stated that he was in talks with the ECG staff to volunteer and return to this 1,200 course and install official wayfaring signage so that others are aware of the East Coast Greenway especially as it overlaps with other large cycling events in our region.
More information regarding the East Coast Greenway can be found at www.greenway.org.