WINTERVILLE — Advocates asked Town of Winterville officials to adopt Vision Zero policies to help reduce traffic fatalities and injuries.

Ellen Walston, Injury Prevention Program coordinator at ECU Health, spoke to the town council members about the strategy at the Oct. 10 meeting. She said the goal of Vision Zero is to have zero traffic deaths.

Contact Ariyanna Smith at asmith@apgenc.com and (252)-653-2368.