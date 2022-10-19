...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will
result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 31 possible.
* WHERE...Martin, Pitt, Washington, Greene, Beaufort, Duplin,
Lenoir, Jones, Northern Craven and Inland Onslow Counties.
* WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM EDT this morning.
For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Thursday
morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Advocates seek traffic safety measures in Winterville
WINTERVILLE — Advocates asked Town of Winterville officials to adopt Vision Zero policies to help reduce traffic fatalities and injuries.
Ellen Walston, Injury Prevention Program coordinator at ECU Health, spoke to the town council members about the strategy at the Oct. 10 meeting. She said the goal of Vision Zero is to have zero traffic deaths.
A handout explained the Vision Zero perspective views traffic deaths as preventable, not inevitable. Vision Zero also promotes a systemic analysis of fatal and severe crashes rather than placing responsibility on drivers.
“Vision Zero emphasizes a Safe Systems approach, images that people make mistakes and focuses on influencing systemwide practices policies and designs to lessen the severity of crashes,” it said.
Cycling advocate Steven Hardy-Braz joined Walston at the presentation to further explain the Vision Zero mission and request the town establish a task force to address traffic safety concerns in the area.
Hardy-Braz provided an example of a measure that has reduced crashes in Greenville, the use of traffic barriers called delineators that prevent left-hand turns and other unsafe movements at key intersections.
“In the area by Smythewyck and Arlington, they’ve added some plastic bollards and that has allowed people to avoid crashing into each other. There are a lot of simple solutions,” Hardy-Braz said. The former chief of Greenville put it nicely, he said he would rather develop more medians than memorials on the roads for people.”
Following the presentation, Mayor Ricky Hines said the town would follow up with Walston and Hardy-Braz.
Winterville Cemetery
The board voted unanimously to set the price for lots in the expanded area of the Winterville Cemetery at $900, up from $450. The board also implemented two regulations for the expanded area including prohibiting headstones and only allowing flat, foot-stone grave markers and continuing the policy of only allowing Winterville residents to purchase space in the cemetery. Space is not available for purchase yet.
In other action the board:
Scheduled public hearing for a rezoning request for 13.94 acres of land at the intersection of Old Tar Road and Vernon White Road. The Overton Group has requested the land be rezoned from Residential to General Business. A public hearing will be held on Nov. 14.
Appointed Councilwoman Veronica Roberson to the Pitt County Human Relations Board.