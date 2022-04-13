AYDEN — The Ayden Chamber of Commerce will hold a soft launch of the town’s new branding campaign, ’Que Marks the Spot, during a business after hours tonight, the chamber director told town commissioners on Monday.
The event will begin at the Ayden Museum with floating tours from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by a reception at the Ayden Renaissance Center located above Quilt Lizzy from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Holly Aiken said the event is meant to engage local businesses and promote cohesiveness.
Aiken also delivered a report on the chamber’s recent and upcoming activities at the commissioner’s regular meeting. She announced the chamber has added two new members, Carolina Heat Martial Arts and Welcome Waggin’ Veterinary Clinic since January, bringing the total number of members to 34.
She also announced Sarah Coltrain, owner of the coming Coltrain Home and Hardware store and the administrator of the Ayden N.C. What’s Happening Facebook group has joined the chamber’s board.
The chamber has several ribbon-cutting ceremonies scheduled in the upcoming month with Welcome Waggin’ scheduled for May 7 and It’s A Family Affair Homecare scheduled for May 14. The chamber is also involved in the upcoming “Kings of Q” Barbecue Festival set for May 20-21 and will host its annual golf tournament in August. The chamber is also in the process of developing a new, more user-friendly website, Aiken said.
The board expressed satisfaction with Aiken’s report and thanked her for her efforts. Mayor Steve Tripp said that he would like to see more Ayden businesses in the chamber. “I encourage the businesses to join the chamber. We need to have synergy.
“It’s going to take more than one or two businesses, it’s going to take all of us working together to make Ayden a place where people want to move, live and shop,” he said.
Electric rates
PJ Rehm, Renewable Programs manager at ElectriCities of North Carolina, delivered a presentation to the board about strategies for lowering the town’s electric rates.
Rehm told the board that instituting a load management policy would save the town money on its electricity expenses. Load management is a process that helps to smooth energy peaks.
Rehm said installing load control switch monitors would save customers about $20 per month. “It doesn’t seem like a lot but it adds up over time,” he said. The switches monitor energy usage and automatically turn off high-usage items such as water heaters during peak periods.
Mayor Steve Tripp expressed support for the policy and noted that the town previously had a load management program. “In order for us to get our monies back on upgrading our meters and technology, this is going to be the key … if you want lower electric rates, this is the way to do it,” Tripp said. The details of the program are still under discussion.
Other actions:
- Approved naming an alley between two properties owned by Tonnia Pollard, owner of Fryday Nite Fish, to Tonnia Lane.
- Scheduled a budget work session for April 20 at 6:30 p.m.
- Awarded execution of financing documents to Southern Bank, which returned the lowest interest rate for the town’s purchase of a 2023 Pierce Enforcer pumper fire truck. The truck costs $623,000 and the bank agreed to finance the truck at a 3.2% interest rate with a down payment of $150,000, which was approved at the March meeting.
- Released funds to complete the AMI electric and Water Meter Replacement Project.