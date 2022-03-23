Just ahead of its 16th birthday, a local spay-neuter clinic hit a milestone this month, passing the 70,000 mark on pet sterilizations.
But Spay Today’s achievement was met with relatively little fanfare. One reason is that performing 30 surgeries a day leaves little time for a party. Another is that the nonprofit organization, credited with helping to reduce pet overpopulation in the region, is now in a fix itself.
Veterinarian and full-time clinic surgeon Dr. John Ellington is scheduled to end his tenure next month and unless a qualified replacement can be found, Spay Today could have to close its doors. The clinic, which provides low-cost spay and neuter surgeries, has no appointments scheduled after Ellington’s last day on April 12. It has placed owners of some 80 dogs and 100 or more cats on a list to be contacted if a new vet is hired.
“I had people in here crying the other day because we may be closing,” Clinic Services Director Shannon Monterrosa said. “It’s just needed so badly in this area. We’ve got almost 200 people waiting for us to decide if we’re going to be able to stay open or not.”
One of those waiting for word is Chad Singleton, director of Pitt County Animal Services. The county’s animal shelter, located on County Home Road about 50 feet away from the clinic’s front door, is Spay Today’s largest client.
Since 2010, when the county’s Board of Commissioners adopted an ordinance requiring all animals adopted from the shelter to be spayed or neutered, Pitt County Animal Services has brought hundreds of animals a year to Spay Today for surgery. Any cats or dogs that come into the shelter as strays may be altered if not reclaimed within 72 hours.
“It’s a vital asset to the community,” Singleton said. “In terms of overpopulation, the most effective method we can have is the spay-neuter program.
“It certainly reduces our euthanasia rate at the shelter,” he said. “We do not euthanize for overpopulation any longer.”
In 2009, nearly 70 percent of the approximately 4,700 animals taken in at the shelter were euthanized. Last year, Singleton said, Pitt County Animal Services recorded its highest live release rate — 84 percent. While it is true that factors such as COVID-19 and suspensions of owner surrender during construction have resulted in a lower intake (about 1,400 animals last year), Singleton said the shelter’s adoption rate now meets the qualifications of a no-kill shelter.
According to the Best Friends Network, more than 47,000 shelter animals were euthanized in 2019 in North Carolina, the third highest euthanasia rate in the country. Of the state’s 583 animal shelters, only 83 are considered no-kill.
Part of the reason the county’s shelter is included on that list is its TNR (Trap, Neuter, Return) program, which targets feral cat colonies in Pitt County for sterilization. Last year, Animal Services captured more than 100 feral cats, which were altered at Spay Today and then returned to their colonies.
But the veterinarian on staff at Spay Today does more than surgeries for the shelter. Traditionally, the same employee has served as a part-time vet for the shelter, providing medical treatment for animals being housed there temporarily.
“Not only are they losing a surgeon, we’re losing a veterinarian,” Singleton said. “The county itself has a real interest in Spay Today and their success.”
While he is grateful for local veterinarians who are willing to help take care of the shelter’s animal needs until a replacement vet can be found, Singleton said closing Spay Today would be costly to the county in terms of time and fuel required to transport animals to other veterinary practices.
Monterrosa said local veterinarians also have discussed ways to help Spay Today continue operations until a full-time vet can be hired.
“All the vets that we’ve talked to have said the same thing. They can’t take on the amount of surgery that we do here,” she said. “That’s why they’re willing to kind of help. By us being able to do as many (sterilization surgeries) as we are, that really takes that pressure off them so they are able to work with animals on other things.”
But dividing duties among multiple vets could be problematic. State law prohibits anyone other than a licensed North Carolina veterinarian from owning and operating a veterinary practice facility. Veterinarians must be licensed by the Drug Enforcement Administration to prescribe and administer controlled substances such as pain medications that animals require after surgery.
“What we’re finding is there are a number of vets here in town that would be willing to work part time, but they don’t want the ownership piece because that puts their license on the line, so to speak,” said Mary Parsons, who is president of Spay Today’s board of directors. “If they’re only working two days a week and there’s another vet that’s prescribing drugs, it falls under the owning vet’s license.”
Ellington said the regulations, which vary from state to state, are understandable considering the nation’s opioid crisis, but they can create hiring challenges.
In an attempt to bring in a full-time vet, Spay Today’s board of directors has approved a $7,500 sign-on bonus and moving expenses on top of a $100,000 to $125,000 salary for a four-day workweek. But the search is complicated by a nationwide veterinarian shortage that is only expected to get worse.
According to a study by Mars Veterinary Health, the world’s largest provider of veterinary care and employer of veterinary professionals, nearly 2,000 veterinarians are retiring each year, while about three dozen veterinary schools across the country produce about 3,200 vets annually.
Still, with demand created by an increasing number of pet owners, a shortage of nearly 15,000 veterinarians is expected over the next decade.
Parsons said the fast-paced environment at Spay Today requires specialized skills, making it unlikely that a recent veterinary school graduate would be prepared to step into the role. But Spay Today would provide training through ASPCA Spay/Neuter Alliance to help bring a newer veterinarian up to speed.
“It’s a tough job,” Parsons said. “You’re on your feet for hours at the time. It’s not for the faint of heart. It’s also not for an older veterinarian.”
This is not the first time Spay Today’s search for a surgical veterinarian has gone down to the wire. In 2019, the clinic was days away from having to close its doors due to hiring challenges.
“If we shut down, that’s going to just not only impact the shelter, but people come from miles away to bring their animals,” Parsons said. “It’s not like we’re just functioning in a vacuum. It’s eastern North Carolina.”
The cost for spaying or neutering cats or dogs ranges from about $85-$130 at Spay Today, which is as much as 30% to 50% less expensive than some veterinarians’ fees.
The price for feral cats is about $40, and the clinic provides vouchers for low-income families identified through animal welfare groups in the region.
Low-cost spay-neuter programs are rare in eastern North Carolina. Down East Spay Neuter Alliance in Rocky Mount closed its doors last summer, referring customers to another program in Zebulon, located about a half-hour to the west in Wake County. SPCA of Northeastern NC provides the surgeries in Elizabeth City, but clinics are restricted to twice a month.
Spay Today, which performed about 2,000 sterilizations in its first four years of operation, now performs about 6,000 surgeries a year.
While the 70,000 mark was the cause of celebration, that is ironically equal to the number of puppies and kittens estimated to be born each day in the United States.
“Seventy thousand animals,” Parsons said of the clinic’s surgical milestone. “That’s just mind-boggling.
“It’s clearly an asset to the community,” she said. “We need to find somebody that’s willing to keep our mission moving.”
For more information about the program, visit spaytoday.net.