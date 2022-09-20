SNOW HILL — Local veterans again sought help from the Greene County Board of Commissioners this month but officials said a meeting place in the county operations center is not an option.
Members of American Legion Post 536’s addressed the board on Sept. 6 with member Wayne Darden returning to discuss an agreement he says was made between the county and the post to allow them to use a room in the Greene County Operation’s Center.
Robert Masters an American Legion member from New Bern attended to advocate on their behalf of the local post. Masters said the other Snow Hill American Legion group, Post 94, paid a nominal fee for their building in 1977. “The County of Greene conveyed the building to the American Legion for $10. They have a building, they have a nice site,” he said.
He also noted that Post 332 in Walstonburg has its own meeting place on land that was privately gifted to the group in 1947. “We know how they (Post 332) got going, and we know how Post 94 got going. Now, here we are with Post 536, and they got nowhere ... the veterans of this country and the veterans of Greene County deserve better.”
Board Chairman Bennie Heath said there was more to the story.
“Post 94 paid for all those repairs and did all that work. In 1947, Post 332 received a piece of property. They borrowed money and built their building. So, one question comes to my mind, what is the financial plan? What is the plan for 536 to acquire funding? To do something for themselves, as well as getting some help. I mean, help comes in all directions. I’m not saying that there shouldn’t be help, period. I’m just saying that you’ve got to work to attain a goal of ownership. If that’s what your desire is,” Health said.
Masters and members of Post 94 agreed to help Post 536 raise money, but say they will still need support from the county. “I will help them if they want me,” Masters said. “But, at some point, I’m going to say on the record, they’re really going to need some help from the county.”
Heath also addressed Darden’s comment about being promised a spot in the operations center. He said that he initially thought there would be room for the post in the building.
“I, myself, thought that there might have been a room here for them. But, that was in the very beginning. As it turned out, the county needed the building for countywide services. One of the services, countywide, that we provide is for the veterans’ affairs office, in this building. He provides services for all the veterans in Greene County.”
He continued, “If there was a misconception there, I can see how that happened and I apologize, but when the planning was completed and everything was done, the space was taken. There is no extra space in this building, but we do provide for the entire county, a veterans affairs officer. I think that is a pretty honorable thing,” he said.
Darden asked to make a final comment and proceeded to the podium where he disputed Heath’s statements.
“When you finished this building, I called you and I asked you why you didn’t give us the room that you promised us. You said nothing. Now, you have an answer but you didn’t have an answer then ... you have the misconception,” Darden said. “It’s been 13 years and you’re acting like this is coming out of the blue.”