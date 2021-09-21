AYDEN — An East Carolina University archaeology professor and his students are laying the groundwork — in more ways than one — to restore an ancestral African American cemetery.
Local residents, historians, town officials and other guests heard details on Tuesday night about the project during a presentation by Charles R. Ewen of the ECU Department of Anthropology.
The event, called “Gone and Nearly Forgotten: Reclaiming African American Heritage in Rural Southern Cemeteries,” was co-sponsored by the Pitt County Historical Society and the Ayden Historical and Arts Society and took place at the Ayden Community Building.
Ayden’s African American Ancestral Cemetery is located on a wooded lot on the east side of North Lee Street (old N.C. 11) just north of Coastline Golf Carts, Ewen said.
He said his involvement with the cemetery began in 2019, when Ayden’s then-town manager, Steve Harrell, approached him to identify locations of graves. A Scout wanted to create a walking path through the cemetery for an Eagle Scout project.
It was originally thought that the cemetery was small, with perhaps a couple dozen graves, but it is actually covers a couple of acres and encompasses more than 400 burials, according to Ewen.
This discovery led to the Eagle Scout project being modified — a wooden bridge was built to lead to the cemetery.
Ewen volunteered to would map and record the cemetery as part of a class project. He was able to take a class of public archaeology students to the site in February 2020.
However their work had to be put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
Work resumed in May and June of this year when Ewen was able to take his archaeology summer field school back to the cemetery, supported by a grant from the Colonial Dames of America.
The project also received grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the National Science Foundation, Ewen said.
The field school students helped clean up the site, Ewen said. They also collected information on stones they encountered and recorded their locations. This data is being turned into a map, Ewen said.
The plan is to have the map of the grave locations keyed to a database so that particular graves can be located by visitors, he said.
“At some point in the future we will be employing our ground-penetrating radar to detect unmarked graves,” Ewen said.
Active burials at this cemetery stopped in the mid-twentieth century, he said.
Longstanding interest
While Ewen and his team started their work last year, the cemetery has been in the hearts and minds of local residents for a very long time, according to those attending the meeting.
Linda Daniels, a Pitt County resident, said she remembers riding in the car 50 years ago with her grandmother’s sister, who lived in Ayden. Every time they would pass by the woods, her great-aunt would mention that her people were buried there.
As an adult, Daniels said she has become interested in researching her family history. She moved from Washington D.C., to Pitt County.
A few years ago — before ECU’s involvement — she visited the cemetery that her now-deceased great-aunt had pointed out to her so long ago.
She said it was an emotional experience.
“I cried,” she said, recalling her reaction when she realized that many babies had been buried there, as well as individuals who had served in both world wars. She also saw that many had died in the Spanish flu epidemic.
More work to do
Ewen said that there is still some clean-up that he wants to do.
“I will be doing that with a couple of students in the coming semesters, COVID willing,” Ewen said in an interview following the presentation.
The next step will involve the community, he said.
Ewen and his team plan to gather historical information about the cemetery by interviewing residents about their recollections of the site when it was in active use.
“Cemeteries — they are actually for the living. And if there are no living people to visit and care for them, then what’s the point?” Ewen said.
Ivory Mewborn, Ayden commissioner and mayor pro-tem, attended the presentation, along with Commissioners Cindy Goth and Raymond Langley.
The Town of Ayden is supportive of the research, Mewborn said.
“We’re ready to engage with (the community) on any level that we need to — to make this project a very successful project,” Mewborn said.
Ewen will give this presentation again on ECU’s campus in late October as a Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society pop-up lecture, he said.
For further information or to contribute family history or stories, contact Ewen at ewenc@ecu.edu or 328-9454.