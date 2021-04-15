Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Vaccine clinic
Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1095 Allen Road, is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today in partnership with the Pitt County Health Department. CDC guidelines will be followed. All participants must register at www.mycmbcnc.org. Follow the directional signs and designated persons. Call 752-4156 for more information.
Bites on the Bridge
The City of Greenville will host Bites on the Bridge from 5-9 p.m. today at the pedestrian bridge at Town Common, 101 E. First St. There will be food trucks, along with new features including live music and a beer garden. Visit www.facebook.com/grpdinfo.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. today. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call (252) 752-3482.
Spring sale
A Spring Craft and Vendor Fair will be held at the Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to benefit the home-delivered meals program. More than 40 vendors are expected to participate. The event will feature plants, home décor, jewelry, kitchen textiles and more.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Summer hours will resume in May.
Run the River
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department and Fleet Feet will host Run the River, a primitive trail run, at 8 and 9:30 a.m. Saturday at River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road. The event will permit 42 runners per start time. Three-mile and 5-mile loop options are available. Masking is required when not running course. The event is free but preregistration is required. Visit https://webtrac.greenvilleNC.gov or call 329-4041.
Emerge classes
Emerge Gallery & Art Center’s next session of spring classes starting on Tuesday. Emerge offers weekly daytime and evening classes in painting, pottery and jewelry. Emerge is located at 404 S. Evans St. in Uptown Greenville. Visit www.emergegallery.com or call (252) 551-6947 for additional information. The gallery is open 1-8:30 p.m. Tuesday–Thursday from 1-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
WIC benefit
WIC, a supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children up to age 5 years, will increase cash-value benefits for each active participant to $35 per month for four months starting June 1. Most WIC and breastfeeding services for both new and current clients continue to be available by phone. Call 902-2393 or visit www.nutritionnc.com to learn more.
Fine Arts Celebration
Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host a Fine Arts Celebration from 6-9 p.m. April 23-24. The garden-party themed celebration will include two in-person events, along with a virtual auction and drawing. Tickets are $75 for members and $100 for others. Tickets are limited due to COVID-19 precautions. Call 758-1946 or visit gmoa.org.
Bandorama
The East Carolina University School of Music will present a virtual Bandorama concert at 7:30 p.m. April 22. The event will feature performances by the ECU Symphonic Wind Ensemble and the Symphonic and Concert Bands. The concert is not an in-person event. It will be streamed online free at http://livemusic.ecu.edu.
Percussion ensemble
The East Carolina University School of Music will present a virtual concert at 7:30 p.m. April 28. The event will feature a performance by the ECU Percussion Ensemble. The concert is not an in-person event. It will be streamed online free at http://livemusic.ecu.edu.
