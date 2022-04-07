Email announcements to community@reflector.com for publication in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
Easter egg hunt
The Greene County Public Library, Wellness Center and Chamber of Commerce will host a community Easter egg hunt starting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, at the recreation department ball fields by the Wellness Center, 84 N. Perry Drive.
Community garden meeting
The Farmville Community Garden, 4355 W. Cotton St., will meet 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, to go over the actions addressed last month and finalize the May 7 open house plans. If you want to attend the meeting virtually, check the Facebook page @farmvillecommunitygarden. For more info, contact Cathy Holmes at 252-714-5930.
Revival services
King’s Crossroads Original Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Fountain, will host revival services at 7 p.m. April 10-15 with guest evangelist John Hill. Childcare is available.
Holy week services
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 3505 S. Walnut St, Farmville, will be having Palm Sunday at 11 a.m. April 10 with a procession into the church with palms representing Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem. Maundy Thursday will be at 7 p.m. April 14 with the commemoration of the Eucharist during the Last Supper and the washing of the feet. Good Friday, will start at 7 p.m. April 15 with the draping of the cross and baring of the altar representing Christ’s crucifixion. Easter Sunday service will be 11 a.m. April 17 with the placing of flowers at the cross to commemorate Jesus’ resurrection. Rev. Bob Hudak will be at all these services. For more information, call Cathy Holmes at 714-5930.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. Meetings are the second Monday of the month.
Pirate Fest
Greenville’s PirateFest will return after a two-year absence April 8-9 with fine arts, live music, BMX shows, beer and wine, sword fighting, a pirate encampment, food vendors and more across eight city blocks from the Town Common to Five Point Plaza. Friday’s headliner at the Town Common stage, 105 E. First St., is DJ Tay James. Saturday’s headliner is Eric Paslay. Visit piratefestnc.com to learn more.
Pigskin Pig-Out
The ECU Pirate Club will hold the 37th Annual Pigskin Pig-Out April 8-9 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium and other sites. The event includes an overnight pig-cooking contest on Friday and a variety of events starting at 10 a.m. Saturday including a barbecue plate sale, concerts, car show, touch-a-truck, Meet the Pirates and the Purple-Gold football game. Visit ecupirateclub.com/sports/2022/2/9/annual-pigskin-pig-out.
Divas Easter event
The Platinum Divas Car and Truck Club will hold its annual Easter Event at Ayden Veterans Park on Third Street from 2-6 p.m. on April 16. The event will include an egg hunt with more than 1,000 eggs and other activities for children. The event is free and open to everyone.
Vietnam vets
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272 holds its monthly membership meeting on Thursday, April 14, at The Hut, 2805 Cemetery Road, Greenville, with a free meal at 6 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 p.m. VVA membership is open to all Vietnam-era veterans. Bring your DD214.
Earth Day
The Cypress Group of the Sierra Club, in association with National Earth Day 2022, local schools and environmental groups, is sponsoring a public Earth Day celebration at the Green Roof Farm, 1822 Old Market Road, Fountain, 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, April 24. The event will include wagon tours of restoration/conservation efforts; presentations on climate change; experts to address gardening questions and best practices for sustainable methods; demonstrations by environmental groups; antique farm tools; music, food and fun activities. For additional information: Visit the Cypress Group of the NC Sierra www.sierraclub.org/north-carolina/cypress.
Soup Kitchen
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
‘Junie B. Jones’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will present “Junie B. Jones, The Musical” at 7:30 p.m. April 14-16 and April 21-23. Additional matinee performances will be held at 2 p.m. April 16-17 and April 23. The musical is an adaptation of four of Barbara Park’s best-selling books, brought to life in a not strictly-for-kids musical that celebrates themes of friendship, acceptance, and humility. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for students and senior adults. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com.
Ballroom dancing
USA Dance will hold its April ballroom dance from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, at the Historic Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. The cost is $10 per person. It’s open to the public. No partner required.
Family Chess Club
The Family Chess Club is now meeting from 6-9 p.m. every Wednesday at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Chess lectures will be from 6-7 p.m. Chess sets are provided. All levels of players are welcome. The club is an affiliate of the United States Chess Federation. Call Jerry Skinner at 209-4148 or email howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
ECU Earth Day Expo
The Biodiversity Initiative and Department of Biology at East Carolina University will host an Earth Day Expo from 3-5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, at the new Life Sciences and Biotechnology Building, corner of Evans and 10th Street. ECU researchers and local organizations will present displays and activities on topics related to biodiversity. There will be live animals and plants, lab activities, natural history story times, and more. Visit biology.ecu.edu/biodiversity/, email vancechalcrafth@ecu.edu or call 252-328-9841.
‘Romeo and Juliet’
ECU/Loessin Playhouse will present William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” at 7:30 p.m. April 20-23 at McGinnis Theater on campus. Additional matinee performances will be held at 2 p.m. April 23-24. Tickets are $15 for the general public and $10 for ECU students and youth. . An online viewing option is available. Visit ecu.edu/arts or call 328-6829.
Opera theater
East Carolina University Opera Theater will perform a double bill of “The Prodigal Son” by Benjamin Britten and “Sister Angelica” by Giacomo Puccini at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21, and Friday, April 22, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St. Tickets are $15 for the general public and $5 for students and are available at www.ecuarts.com. For more information, call 328-6247.
Farmville Dogwood Festival
The annual Farmville Dogwood Festival will be held April 21-24. The event will include food, musical entertainment, amusement rides, arts and crafts and commercial vendors. The Dogwood Bash will begin at 5:30 p.m. April 23. It will feature Opening Act: Mean Street-A Van Halen Tribute, Ultimate Aldean-A Jason Aldean Tribute and Who’s Bad-The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. Visit farmvilledogwoodfest.com.
Fine Arts Celebration
Greenville Museum of Art, 802 Evans St., will host its 48th annual Fine Arts Celebration at 7 p.m. April 22. The indoor-outdoor, cocktail-attire event, “Starry Night at the Museum,” will include musical entertainment, dancing, live and silent auctions, an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, open bar, prize drawings and displays celebrating this year’s theme. Tickets are $100 for members and $125 for others. Visit www.gmoa.org or fac2022.givesmart.com.
Unnatural Resources Fair
The 30th Annual Eastern Carolina Unnatural Resources Fair is back from April 22-24 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 Greenville Blvd. Get your entries ready. Set up is on April 21. Find information at www.unnaturalresources.org, email jponder@unnaturalresources.org or call 355-1039. Anyone can enter from kindergarten to senior citizens east of I-95.
Jesse’s Rally
Family and friends of a 3-year-old boy killed by his father in 2012 in Grifton are holding Jesse’s Rally for Change at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, on the lawn at ECU’s Main Campus Student Center, 501 E. 10th St. The event will move to Student Center Room 125 in case of inclement weather. The event will include kids activities, a raffle, speakers and music to remember Jesse and promote Jesse’s Law intended to bolster child safety efforts in North Carolina family courts. Jesse was killed shortly after his mother filed for divorce. The father then killed himself. He was one of more than 800 children murdered by a divorcing or separating parent in the U.S. since 2008, organizers said. Christy Melvin, Jesse’s mother, and supporters will attend.
Shad Festival
The Town of Grifton will host its 50th Shad Festival from April 27-May 1. The event will feature carnival rides, food and craft vendors, art show, petting zoo, antique tractor show, live performances and a parade. The Fishy Tales lying contest which will be held in the Grifton School Media Center at 6 p.m. April 26. A Shad Festival Parade will begin at 10 a.m. April 30. Visit griftonshadfestival.com.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., will be open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday. Visit www.aydenhistoricalandartssociety.com.
Grifton Museum
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open 1-5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month. Appointments are available by calling at 252-524-0190.
Exchange students
Ayusa, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promote global learning and leadership through foreign exchange, study abroad, and leadership programs for high school students from the U.S. and around the world, currently accepting applications for families to host an exchange student for the upcoming year. The program is open all applicants including empty nesters, single parents and traditional and non-traditional families. For more information contact Connie Lawrence of Ayusa at 919-612-5013 or clawrence@ayusa.org and visit www.ayusa.org.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Help! I’m Struggling With Compassion Fatigue and Caregiver Syndrome! 10-11 a.m. Monday, April 11.
Brew Time: Let’s Learn About Coffee, 3-4 p.m. Monday, April 11.
Getting to Know Your iPhone, 2-3 p.m. Thursday, April 14.
Broadening Your Investment Knowledge 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.
Springtime Lemonade and Design Paint Class, 2-4 p.m. Thursday, April 21. Cost is $10.
Getting to Know Your Android Phone, 2-3 p.m. Thursday, April 21.
Springfest 2022 Craft and Vendor Fair 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23. Over 60 vendors, live music and food trucks.
Jewelry class 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 27.
Day trip to Tryon Palace on Monday, May 16. $65 covers transportation, admission to Tryon Palace, Museum and Gardens, and a lunch buffet at Baker’s Kitchen.
