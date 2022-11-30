Area retailers are taking advantage of promotions like Black Friday and Small Business Saturday in hopes of boosting their holiday business between now and Christmas.
Events last week brought out shoppers to stores from Ayden and Snow Hill to Farmville, and boosters are planning more this week to bring out customers.
The Town of Ayden and Ayden Chamber of Commerce will hold their Christmas Town in Ayden celebration from 4-8 p.m. today with extended hours at local businesses along with entertainment, hot chocolate, a visit from Santa, a Christmas market and the annual Parade of Lights at 6 p.m.
The Town of Farmville and Farmville Chamber of Commerce will hold their annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 6 p.m. on Friday, followed by the annual Taste of Farmville from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The downtown event will include extended shopping hours, refreshments and music.
The Town of Snow Hill and the Town of Grifton also are hosting events. Snow Hill’s Christmas Extravaganza and tree lighting ceremony is at 6 p.m. on Friday and the Christmas parade is at 2 p.m. Saturday. Grifton’s festivities start at 1 p.m. on Saturday with food and craft vendors at the town common leading up to the parade and visits with Santa at 4 p.m.
On Black Friday in Ayden, one business was doing double duty — welcoming Christmas shoppers and hosting a grand opening. Sarah Coltrain of Coltrain Hardware said that the timing was not intentional but it worked out.
“It would have been nice to open two months ago but that was not in the cards for us,” Coltrain said. “We knew we were prepared for this week, which just so happened to be Thanksgiving, so we said let’s do Black Friday and we’ll go Friday and Saturday to celebrate not only Black Friday but Small Business Saturday.”
Retailers and service providers in downtown and commercial centers throughout the area were looking to draw in customers any way they could.
Dan Roberson, owner of Dapper Dan’s Art and Antiques in downtown Farmville, said business had been “pretty good” this year and he hoped to build on that success by participating in Small Business Saturday for the first time.
“The holiday season can sometimes be big for my business but it’s not the easiest thing to buy someone something from an antique store as a gift unless you know the person incredibly well,” said Roberson who put all store merchandise at a 20% discount Friday and Saturday.
Roberson has been running Dapper Dan’s for the past 37 years and operating in Farmville for the past seven. He said he will always be open to trying new ways to draw in customers. “I’ve never done a sale like this, but I told myself I would give it a try this year and see what happens.
Nicholas Kowalski and Megan Morris are first-time business owners and have been running a series of specials at their pet grooming establishment called Barkyardigans Pet Pawlor, which opened on Oct. 1 in downtown Winterville. Kowalski explained that business has been great since its opening. “I don’t think we could have picked a better time to open. We’ve been loving it and loving the area,” he said.
Annelle George-McLawhorn, the owner of Half Moon Marketplace, a gift boutique in Snow Hill, said she participates in Small Business Saturday every year. This time, her store offered festive ways for customers to earn discounts, like finding hidden jingle bells throughout the store that are each worth a different discount, holding drawings for prizes and providing cider and snacks for shoppers.
“Most of the items in my shop are ethically sourced and socially responsible. We are the only gift store in Greene County, and the holiday season is absolutely an important time for our business,” she said.
The North Greene Street store sells a variety of items including jewelry, clothing, loungewear, candles, cookies, and even toys.
Kendra Wesley, who twice a week helps out at Thrill of the Hunt in Winterville, said people seeking thrift goods or antiques found good deals on Friday.
“We’re not as full (on inventory) as we usually are because of the sales we’ve been having for Thanksgiving,” she said. “But, (vendors) are bringing in their Thanksgiving, their Christmas and holiday stuff.”
Wesley also said that owners Theresa Harrell and David Adams use the space to give people a chance to find less expensive goods than items offered at major chain stores.
“These days you can’t really go out and buy anything,” Wesley said. “You can only buy one thing a week when you need five things.”