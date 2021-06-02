Graduation ceremonies for area public schools will take place Friday and Saturday.
More than 130 seniors are expected to graduate from Greene Central High School while more than 1,700 students from seven Pitt County schools will graduate.
Greene Central’s ceremony is at 10 a.m. on Saturday on the school’s football field. It is a ticketed event for family members and guests.
The Pitt County events are Friday and Saturday at East Carolina University’s Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.
Ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Friday with Pitt County Schools Early College High School, followed by J.H. Rose High School at 2 p.m. and D.H. Conley High School at 6 p.m.
Four graduation ceremonies are scheduled for Saturday. South Central High School will begin at 8 a.m., followed by Ayden-Grifton High School at noon, North Pitt High School at 3 p.m. and Farmville Central High School at 6 p.m.
Traffic is expected to be heavy as ECU hosts the Greenville Regional NCAA baseball tournament and the Greenville Convention Center hosts the North Carolina Republican Party 2021 State Convention.
The National Weather Service indicates thunderstorms are likely Friday and Saturday, with temperatures in the mid-80s.
Pitt public high schools held graduation ceremonies in Minges for more than two decades before moving them outside in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Last June, the school district hosted 11 outdoor graduation events over eight days to allow required distancing for graduates.
This year’s attendance will be limited as well, and graduates will wear face coverings.
Tickets are required for entry, and seating will be assigned.
All ceremonies will be livestreamed at http://go.pittschools.org/youtube .