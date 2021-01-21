Lawmakers representing Pitt and Greene Counties took the oath of office last week when the state General Assembly opened its session on Jan. 13.
The opening day ceremony marked the official start of the 2021-22 legislative session. Legislators took the oath of office, agreed-upon chamber rules for the session and elected leadership for each chamber. The legislature is scheduled to return on Jan. 27 to begin the long session.
State Reps. John Bell, Chris Humphry and Kandie Smith were sworn into the House of Representatives while Don Davis was sworn into the state Senate.
Bell, a Republican from Goldsboro, represents House District 10, which includes all of Greene, Johnston and Wayne counties. This will be Rep. Bell’s fifth term. He is currently the House majority leader.
“It is an honor to take the oath of office and have the opportunity to continue serving the citizens of Eastern North Carolina,” said Rep. Bell. “While today’s Opening Day session was different due to COVID-19, I was thankful to have my family by my side as we begin a new legislative session. I am truly grateful for all the support and I look forward to getting back to work and being a strong voice for the citizens of our great state.
Humphrey, a Republican from La Grange, represents House District 12, which includes all of Lenoir and parts of southern Pitt County.
Humphrey was also named chairman of the House Insurance Committee and was presented with his chairman’s gavel.
“It is the honor of a lifetime to represent the people of Lenoir and Pitt County,” said Humphrey, now in his second term. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve and I am ready to get back to work. Our state faces many challenges but I’m confident we can get the job done when we work together.”
Smith, a Democrat from Greenville, represents District 8, which includes northern and western portions of Pitt County including Farmville. It is her second term.
“As I think about the new legislative session ..., I am taking this moment to rededicate myself and my spirit to the righteous fight for equity and justice,” Smith said in a post on her legislative Facebook page. “The challenges of this moment also bring with it great opportunities for a better tomorrow. I can ensure that I will do everything in my power to help lead that charge into a future we can all be proud of, and I pray that you will be standing by my side as we take that step forward.”
Davis, a Democrat from Greenville, represents Senate District 5, which includes all of Pitt and Greene counties. The former Snow Hill mayor is serving his sixth term.