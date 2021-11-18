Servicemen and women were saluted last week as the Winterville Ruritan Club hosted its 20th annual event in observance of Veterans Day at the Winterville Public Safety Building.
The keynote speaker at the Nov. 11 event was U.S. Army Lt. Col. Robyn Boehringer, a professor of Military Science at East Carolina University. Boehringer addressed suicide among veterans.
“Today we recognize those who have protected and continue to protect our way of life,” Boehringer said. “Today we also honor all American veterans who have served in any of our nation’s wars to defend democracy. We honor our veterans from peacetime as well.
“Military service does not come without cost,” Boehringer said. “This year has been especially difficult for many of our active personnel and veterans, and this is reflected in the increase in suicides amongst our population.”
Boehringer explained that 2021 research shows that more than 30,000 active-duty personnel and veterans who served in the military after 9/11 have died by suicide.
“Compare that to the little over 7,000 service members that were killed in combat in that same 20 years,” she said. “That breaks down to military suicide rates are four times higher than deaths that occurred during military operations.
Self-induced isolation, alcoholism, substance abuse, and even failures in the health care system were listed by Boehringer as some of the reasons for increasing suicide rates.
She discussed some of the techniques that the army and the rest of the military are using to lower suicide rates. The army encourages personnel to seek help and that the cornerstone of its suicide prevention program, ACE (Ask, Care, Escort).
Knowing individuals beyond the surface level, creating a trusting environment, establishing a climate that acknowledges that seeking help is a sign of strength, and knowing religious and behavior health partners within a unit or community all were listed as means of combatting suicide among veterans.
“Suicide is a preventable death but it takes all of us working together to ensure our current and future veteran formations are cared for physically, mentally and spiritually,” Boehringer said.
Winterville Town Councilman and member of the Winterville Ruritans Tony Moore helped organize the event. He stated he wanted the community to understand how suicide impacts veterans and what a big issue it is.
During the event, the public had an opportunity to recognize veterans. Many people spoke in honor of loved ones who lost their lives.
U.S. Rep. Brian Farkas was in attendance, and spoke about his support and advocacy for veterans. He said, “Veterans Day is just critical. It’s great to honor these men and women.”
As a legislator, Farkas is working on a number of reforms to positively affect the lives of veterans.
“House Bill 772 is my long-term care for veterans plan, which we filed in the House,” he said.
The bill is bipartisan legislation that will address needs such as medical, housing and transportation among the veteran population. Farkas also voted in favor of the No Veteran Left Behind Act.