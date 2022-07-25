AYDEN — An arrest has been made in the shooting deaths of two men in Ayden Wednesday.
A release from the Ayden Police Department Friday morning said that Akyree Ronnell Collins-Smith, 23, of Greenville was located by the Durham Police Department and taken into custody. Cpl. Jenny Smith confirmed that Collins-Smith was arrested Friday morning.
The release said that the Greenville Police Department, State Bureau of Investigation, Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, Wake County Sheriff's Office and Durham Police Department aided the investigation.
Ayden police about 7:14 p.m. on Wednesday responded to reports of a gunshot victim at Le Le’s Convenient Mart located at 4448 Lee Street. Officers found two males, later identified as Walter Kyle Irving Cooley, 26, and Keenan Damond Smith, 25, both of Winterville, with gunshot wounds upon arriving on the scene. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to ECU Health Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police are requesting anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the investigative division at 252-481-5844. You can give an anonymous tip by calling the EZ Call hotline at 252-746-2730 or sending a text to 847411, type the keyword AYDEN, type the information and send. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777 to give a tip.