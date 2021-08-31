Parents and teachers stressing out about the new school year, grab a fork and take heart.
Lasagna Love is ready to serve up a little relief.
Volunteers with the national grassroots organization have their pans and oven mitts at the ready and will deliver a free, home-cooked meal to families who request it — taking one task off their plate while putting something delicious on it during this busy season.
Across 50 states, more than 20,000 Lasagna Love volunteers serve up about 3,500 meals a week. Not bad for a kindness-centered movement that started when one woman, prompted by the COVID-19 related struggles of her neighbors, started making and delivering meals to help them cope.
That woman, Rhiannon Menn, posted about her efforts on social media and soon other people started contacting her to see if they could help. The movement spread like ricotta over over noodles, with folks across the country hungry to lend their neighbors a hand.
Lasagna Love’s goal is to have a positive effect on communities by connecting neighbors through homemade meal delivery, according to the group’s website.
“We also seek to eliminate stigmas associated with asking for help — especially from moms — when it is needed most,” the site states. “Need isn’t always financial. Emotional need is real. Need a pick me up? We are here.”
Megan Gotimer is Lasagna Love’s regional director of the MidAtlantic, which includes North Carolina. She became involved with the movement after she spotted a post on Facebook.
“I signed up to be a chef,” Gotimer said. “My husband and I had moved to Raleigh and I was the first volunteer in the Triangle area.”
Because of her early involvement, she offered to help get the word out, organize meal deliveries and recruit other chefs in the area. Gotimer’s role has evolved to the point where she now oversees five states.
“We’ve managed to feed a lot of people and make a difference in a lot of lives,” she said.
Gotimer noted that during the pandemic a lot of the people reaching out for help had never done so before. A wide range of issues — from the loss of a job to struggles with physical and emotional health — drove them to ask for assistance.
“One of our main messages is that it’s OK to ask for help,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be that your world’s about to end. It’s OK to ask, regardless of the situation.”
Also reaching out to the organization were people whose regular volunteer opportunities were limited due to the pandemic.
“They felt a need to connect with other people,” Gotimer said. “For the past year and a half it’s been hard to make those connections in our virtual world.”
Lasagna Love offers a safe way to help others, as all deliveries are contact-free.
“We set things up through a text or phone call and drop meals off at the door,” she said.
Chefs who volunteer with the organization provide all the ingredients for the dishes they bake, “so the meal that’s delivered really is a gift from the volunteer,” Gotimer said.
“One of the things we have found is that there is something about having a homemade meal delivered that goes beyond the food,” she said. “We find people are helped by that act of kindness and the family-to-family connection.”
Lasagna Love started as a “moms helping moms” movement, Gotimer said, but has evolved quite a bit.
“We don’t strictly define need,” she said. “Anyone can request a meal and we try to match as many requests (to chefs) as we can each week.”
Gotimer works with a number of regional coordinators to help get meals delivered. In Pitt County, the coordinator is Kim Kazda.
She became involved with the organization last November, after a friend moved out of state.
“Quickly upon arrival, her and her husband became ill with COVID,” Kazda said. “They were in a new community, not able to leave their home, with small children with very little support. We were looking for ways to get supplies and meals to them in their rural area and a simple Google search led me to Lasagna Love.”
Pitt County has about 20 active volunteers who have heard about the organization in a variety of ways, including social media, friends, news stories and the Nextdoor app. Besides her tasks as coordinator, Kazda is one of the volunteer chefs.
“My husband Bill and I make and deliver the meals together,” she said. “We enjoy serving in our community during the pandemic. So many things changed on how we could serve that we had to think differently.
“We had a season of our lives where things were slower during the pandemic and this afforded us the opportunity to do things we love together — cook and support our neighbors in the community.”
Not every person helping Lasagna Love is a chef, Kazda said.
“We see people step up in different ways to help this process,” she said. “We have had people from all over donate money and supplies to help deliver lasagnas. I have had friends out of state that were struggling and connected them to the organization in their community.”
Families can request meals every 28 days. The length of time before the meal is delivered depends on how many requests are received.
“We can always use volunteers,” Kazda said. “We have delivered to families struggling with virtual learning, healthcare workers, teachers, families living in hotels, the elderly, college students just to name a few.”
She added that “in a time where there is so much negativity in the world this is a way to love on your neighbor in a practical way and spread kindness.
“We have also seen the ripple effect of kindness where outside of LL, people have reached out to neighbors and friends to offer a meal or help,” Kazda said.