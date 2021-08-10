Email announcements to community@reflector.com for inclusion in The Daily Reflector and The Standard.
Introduction to genealogy
Greene County Public Library, 221 Kingold Blvd., will continue its introduction to genealogy program at 6 p.m. on Aug. 18 and 25. Jennifer Daugherty of ECU's North Carolina Collection will lead the class. She will focus on making use of special collections, particularly at Joyner Library. Call 252-747-3437 or visit www.neuselibrary.org.
Human Trafficking 101
NC Stop Human Trafficking will be hosting its Human Trafficking 101 education session at 6 p.m. on today at the Farmville Public Library, 4276 W. Church St. The session provides information about what human trafficking looks like in North Carolina, indicators of human trafficking and how to safely report suspicions. It is free to the public but registration is required at https://humantrafficking101august.eventbrite.com. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, email Melinda Sampson at melinda@ncstophumantrafficking.org.
Rabies vaccination clinic
Pitt County Animal Services will offer a low-cost rabies vaccination clinic for cats and dogs from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Staton House Volunteer Fire Department, 200 Staton Road, off of N.C. 11 north of Greenville. The cost of each vaccination is $10. Payment will be cash or check only. Only 1-year rabies vaccinations will be available. All animals must be secured in a carrier or on a leash. Call 252-902-1726.
Pastoral anniversary
Pastor Daniel House of St. Peter's Missionary Baptist Church, 1295 Mumford Road, will celebrate his 26th pastoral anniversary on Sunday. The celebration starts at 11 a.m. and dinner will be served after the celebration. The gospel message will be preached by Rev. Demetrius Williams from Live Oak Missionary Baptist Church of Grifton. All are invited.
Interfaith prayer
The Interfaith Clergy will host a community prayer meeting at noon on Monday at New Dimensions Church, 1700 W. Sixth St. The event is open to the public to attend in person. Visit clergy2014.org for information to attend virtually.
Grasping technology
Greene County Public Library, 221 Kingold Blvd., will continues its Grasping Technology program at 6 p.m. on Mondays in August with e-mail basics, Aug. 16. and mobile device assistance Aug. 23. Call 252-747-3437 or visit www.neuselibrary.org.
Greene County baseball
Greene County Public Library, 221 Kingold Blvd., will host “Baseball in Greene County” at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 19. Mike Anderson, parks and recreation director, and Coach James "Rabbit" Fulghum, will present at night of baseball history in Greene County. Call 252-747-3437 or visit www.neuselibrary.org.
Watermelon Festival
The Winterville Watermelon will return to with amusements and more at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26-28, 324 Sylvania St. opening for carnival rides. Vendors also will offer fan-favorite foods, crafts and commercial products. The grounds open at 5 p.m. Friday and feature performances Straightwire and Legacy Motown Review. Saturday's activities include a parade and performances by country artists The Justin West Band, Matt Stell and Lonestar starting at 6 p.m. To volunteer or sponsor contact Debbie Avery at 531-4590. Visit watermelonfest.com.
Sketching class
Greene County Public Library, 221 Kingold Blvd., will host Color Outside the Lines at 6 p.m. on Aug. 30. This is a monthly sketching series that will allow patrons and guests to learn about different art styles. Call 252-747-3437 or visit www.neuselibrary.org.
Riley’s Army
Riley’s Army, a nonprofit organization supporting families of area children who have cancer, will host the Glow for Gold Gala at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Holiday Inn ballroom, 203 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event will include a cocktail reception, dinner, music and dancing. Tickets are $75 each. Registration deadline is Sept. 17. The Gold Bow campaign is underway, offering bows for $10 each to decorate neighborhoods for September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Visit rileysarmy.com/news-events.
Farmville Central reunion
The Farmville Central High School class of 1980 will hold its 40th reunion, delayed by one year, at 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the Greenville Convention Center. Tickets are $100 per person $150 per couple. Pay with CashApp: $Farmville1980. Contact Cathy Dixon Brown at monet1213@gmail.com.
Domestic violence
The fourth Annual "DV Through a Child’s Eyes" luncheon to benefit The Center for Family Violence Prevention will be held on Thursday, Oct. 7, at Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Alicen J. McGowan, Ph.D., author of the book “We Hid Under the Table,” will discuss life as a child witness of domestic violence. Doors open at 11 a.m. for networking as well as book and raffle ticket purchases. Lunch begins at noon and concludes by 1 p.m. Visit https://c4fvp.org/ for information and to purchase tickets.
Legacy Days
The Grifton Museum is gearing up for its John Lawson Legacy Days to be held Oct. 29-30. The festival is a free, family-friendly event with history presentations and demonstrations, a cannon firing, exhibitors and more. For information call 524-0190, check them out on Facebook, and visit JohnLawsonLegacyDays.org.Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Breast cancer screenings
Vidant Cancer Care will hold free breast cancer screenings for residents without health insurance at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower, 524 Moye Blvd., in Greenville. The screenings are for women 40 years of age and older with a least one year since their last mammogram. They included a clincals exams and 3D mammogram. They will be held 1-4 p.m. on Sept. 14, Oct. 5, Nov. 11 and Dec. 7. Call 847-7867 to register.
Free fans
The Greene County Senior Center is offering free box fans for residents who are at least 60 or have a disability. Supplies are limited. Individuals who received fans last year and/or have working central air may be placed on a waiting list. Call 252-747-5436 for more information. Fans are provided through the Duke Energy Progress Operation Fan Heat Relief Free Fans for the Elderly program.
Vaccinations
Vidant Health is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to people 12 and up at the Greenville Vaccine Clinic, 2380 W. Arlington Blvd. Appointments can be made by calling 252-847-8000. A legal guardian must be present.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
• Zumba Gold 5:30-6:30 p.m. every Friday.
• Knitting and Crocheting, 2-4 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of every month.
• Subtle Yoga Class 10-11 a.m. on the first and third Saturday every month.
• Transitional Care: Things You Should Know and Plan For, will be presented by Pruitt Healthcare on 3-4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16.
• Blood pressure screenings 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 24. Walk-ins welcome.
• Gardening Class 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18.
• Physical therapy screening 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19. Walk-ins welcome.
• Jewelry Class 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, Cost is $5.
• Conversational Spanish 6:30-8:30 p.m, Thursdays, Aug. 26-Sept. 30.
• West Virginia Train Adventure Trip, Sept. 20-23. Call for information.
• Deposits are now being taken for an eight-day, seven-night Alaska cruise, May 19-27 onboard Royal Carribean’s Ovation of the Seas. Call for information.
• Deposits are now being taken for a seven-day, six-night night trip to the beautiful Southwest, featuring the International Balloon Festival, Oct. 1-7, 2022. Call for information.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
• Brody School of Medicine, 600 Moye Blvd., 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Aug. 13.
• Farmville Presbyterian Church, 4138 Grimmersburg St., noon-4 p.m., Aug. 15