AYDEN — The Ayden Board of Commissioners approved a $22.7 million spending plan for the 2022-23 fiscal year following a public hearing at its June 13 meeting.
The budget includes a property tax rate of 54 cents per $100 in valuation, a 5 percent cost-of-living raise for town employees with no new positions added, and a recommendation to increase various fee schedules due to inflation.
Departing Town Manager Matt Livingston said Ayden’s fee schedules have not been adjusted in seven years.
The town’s electric fund is 3.8 percent higher than the current budget. Livingston said the town is “heavily reliant on electric fund revenues to assist (the) general fund.”
The $3.9 million water and sewer fund received a 13 percent increase from the prior year. Water and sewer customers will see a rate increase of 35 percent. Livingston said the increase was necessary to address systemwide inflow and infiltration issues.
The increase will also help address the “inordinate amount of debt per utility customer,” and cover operational expenditures, he said.
A 50-cent sanitation fee increase was recommended to help cover rising gas prices. Customers will be charged $14.35 for weekly recycling and garbage pickup.
American Rescue Plan money totaling $895,840, will fund the purchase of new radios and communication systems to improve communication between the town, fire department and county emergency responders; purchase of new police vehicles; repair and renovation of town buildings including the community building, old Town Hall and the town museum; removal of asbestos from the Arts and Recreation building and enlisting the help of lobbyists to gain federal funding for the town.
In other action, the board:
Hired Kerry McDuffie as the interim town manager.
Appointed Planning Director Stephen Smith to the Contentnea Metropolitan Sewerage District, Neuse Regional Water and Sewer Authority and Mid-East Commission boards.