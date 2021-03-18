AYDEN — An application to finance a sewer project will be submitted and a rezoning request received final approval during a meeting of the Ayden Board of Commissioners last week.
Commissioners will submit an application to the Local Government Commission to approve a financing agreement for the 2020 sanitary sewer extension and water line replacement project.
The project will extend the town’s gravity sewer collection assets from existing facilities on Ayden Golf and County Club Road north to include newly annexed properties being developed. This includes East Ridge subdivision.
The project also will replace aging small-diameter waterlines along East Avenue from north N.C. 102 to Sixth Street.
The total cost of the project is $2 million.
Commissioner Phyllis Ross made a motion to approve the project. It was seconded my Commissioner Johnny Davis. It passed 4-0 with Mayor Pro-tem Ivory Mewborn absent.
Commissioners also approved an amendment to the town’s future land-use map, which classified 15.65 acres located on the northwest corner of Thad Little and Weyerhaeuser roads as low-density residential.
The applicant requested an amendment be made to change the future land use to mixed residential.
Low-density residential is comprised of single-family homes with densities ranging from one to three dwelling units an acre.
With mixed residential, the area can contain a mix of housing types on smaller lots in a walkable neighborhood with a density of three to eight units per acre. The housing is intended to accommodate a variety of age groups and lifestyle presences. It could include patio homes, small lot cottage homes, town homes and small-scale garden apartments.
The property is currently zoned light industrial and is surrounded by residential zoning. The town will provide water, sewer and electric to these properties.
The Ayden Planning Board voted unanimously to recommend approval of the land-use map change and town staff also recommended it.
“This land-use classification would allow for future rezonings that will provide varied housing types, which is an overall goal of the land-use plan,” said Ayden Planning Director Stephen Smith.
The request was discussed during the board’s March 8 meeting, but a final vote was delayed due to rules regarding meetings held remotely. A 24-hour public comment period is required, so the vote was moved to March 11.
With no public comments being submitted, Commissioner Cindy Goff made a motion to approve the amendment. It was seconded by Ross and approved 4-0.
In other business, the board was given an update on the town’s audit. All information had been submitted to auditor Cherry Beckaert as of Friday. Cherry Beckaert is hopeful the audit will be complete by the end of the month.