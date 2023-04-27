AYDEN — The Ayden Board of Commissioners tabled a request to revise the town ordinances to allow for larger billboards during its April 10 meeting.
Sam Cox wants the town to increase the total allowable size for a billboard from 400 square feet in area to 672 square feet. The planning board staff reported it determined existing size limits are consistent with surrounding municipalities and recommended a denial.
Cox, who lives on Pleasant Plain Road said he wants to place larger digital billboards that will be viewable along the Southwest Bypass. He said they need to be larger due to how fast people are traveling.
Residents during a public hearing expressed a mix of support and opposition, including concerns about light pollution, impact on wildlife, distracting drivers and increasing the potential for crashes.
Other concerns included that the signs would detract from Ayden’s hometown feel and hurt efforts to draw residents to new home developments in the area.
Around 50 people attended the Ayden meeting at 4144 West Ave. in the second floor of town hall.
In other business the board approved a proclamation declaring April 29 to May 6 as “Resilient and Thriving Communities Week” and a resolution awarding a service weapon and badge to Police Chief Chris Forehand, who announced his retirement.
The board also approved its water shortage response plan; improvements to the Cannon Street water system and technical service; appointments to planning board; and the demolition of dwellings at 4305 Pitt St. and 4510 S. Edge Road.
It also OK’d assistance for the Ayden Housing Authority audit and appointed Stephen Smith, interim town manager, to serve as a voting delegate with the N.C. League of Municipalities.
Mayor Steve Tripp presented awards to Ayden-Grifton High School’s quiz bowl team for becoming state champions and recognized the Ayden Middle School Technology Student Association for excelling in state competitions.
Several residents also provided updates and information during the public comments session:
Bakery owner Gwendy Yzinitsky informed the board that the regular downtown car show will move to the second and last Thursdays of every month now that Daylight Saving Time has resumed.
Linda Smith said a committee has formed to focus on Ayden Cemetery and that their first major cleanup day was a great success.
ECU anthropology professor Charlie Ewing thanked the board for allowing him and his students to document more than 400 burials at the cemetery on North Lee Street and discussed a website with an interactive map.
Frankie Gaskins with the South Ayden Alumni Association said that they will be having a multi class reunion and requested the board to provide a sign to welcome the people back who graduated from South Ayden High.
Petunia Garris expressed concerns about the poor condition of alleys between 596 and 588 Second St. and complained about gunfire near her house. She said shots have been fired four times since January and about three weeks ago there were at least 20 to 30 rapid-fire shots nearby three weeks ago.
Doris Connor shared her vision for downtown Ayden to start having a First Friday event to help promote businesses and drive more foot traffic through the area. With at least 10 businesses already on board, Connor said that some businesses would extend their hours of operation, display art and have events to bring customers in.