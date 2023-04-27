Ayden Board

The Ayden Board of Commissioners and staff met on April 10 with about 50 townspeople in the audience.

 Beyonca Mewborn

AYDEN — The Ayden Board of Commissioners tabled a request to revise the town ordinances to allow for larger billboards during its April 10 meeting.

Sam Cox wants the town to increase the total allowable size for a billboard from 400 square feet in area to 672 square feet. The planning board staff reported it determined existing size limits are consistent with surrounding municipalities and recommended a denial.

