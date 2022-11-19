AYDEN — State and local officials gathered in Ayden on Thursday to break ground for a long-awaited food commercialization hub expected to draw farmers, food manufacturers and entrepreneurs from multiple counties in the region.

The Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center is the result of partnerships between multiple organizations, with Keith Purvis, owner of Greenville Produce Company, serving as the project manager, officials said during the event at Worthington Industrial Park off of N.C. 11. Purvis has been working to make this project a reality for several years.

