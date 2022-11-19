Officials breaking ground for the Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center in Ayden included, from left, Reginald Speight of USDA Rural Development, project manager Keith Purvis, N.C. Rep. Brian Farkas, N.C. Sen. Brent Jackson, Mayor Steve Tripp, ENC FCC Board Member Stacy Thomas, ECU Associate Vice Chancellor Angela Lamson, and Brad Hufford of the Greenville-ENC Alliance.
photos by Scott Davis for The Daily Reflector
Ayden Mayor Stephen Tripp speaks during the groundbreaking event of the Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center in Ayden.
Scott Davis for The Daily Reflector
Brian Farkas speaks during the groundbreaking event.
AYDEN — State and local officials gathered in Ayden on Thursday to break ground for a long-awaited food commercialization hub expected to draw farmers, food manufacturers and entrepreneurs from multiple counties in the region.
The Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center is the result of partnerships between multiple organizations, with Keith Purvis, owner of Greenville Produce Company, serving as the project manager, officials said during the event at Worthington Industrial Park off of N.C. 11. Purvis has been working to make this project a reality for several years.
“This commercialization center started a long time ago,” Purvis said. “It’s been a dream to work with the city of Ayden, the community of eastern North Carolina, and the farmers to bring their products and produce here, the manufacturing workers and with entrepreneurs bringing their first products into production here. It’s been a long journey and we are so appreciative of the partnerships we have had along the way,” he said.
Purvis said the Town of Ayden, the Greenville-ENC Alliance, ElectriCities, the Miller School of Entrepreneurship at East Carolina University, North Carolina State University and the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Commerce and more worked to make the project happen.
Last year, state Rep. Brian Farkas helped obtain an initial $4 million in State Capital and Infrastructure Funds and later an additional $500,000 from the Agriculture and Consumer Services agency of the Office of State Budget and Management to fund the startup.
“We have such an exciting opportunity to impact Pitt County and the surrounding counties in the region,” Farkas said. “The timing of this project is perfect. We’ve got the new interstate designation 587, and the bypass lands right here out in Ayden. We are poised for takeoff and it is an honor to be part of this, and we will continue to partner with you as we continue to move forward.”
Brad Hufford, vice president of business development of the Greenville-ENC Alliance, praised Mayor Stephen Tripp and the town Board of Commissioners for their dedication to the project over the years. Hufford served as the town’s economic developer when the project was in its initial stages.
“I want to recognize the leadership of Mayor Tripp. He has been pushing this project up the hill for many years with the support of the board and they have his back and they had a vision for this town to put a stake in the ground for it to grow in the future. They recognize the assets of the community in our region and the opportunity for the state to grow more crops, add more value and create more entrepreneurs.”
Tripp said three studies were conducted that projected the center will create 30 jobs and $11 million in income within the first two years in operation. “Over eight years, it would create over $900 million in economic growth in this area. The facility alone won’t do the $900 million, it will be done synergistically with other cities coming here and partnering with us and causing the economy around us to grow too.”
Tripp shared his goals for the facility as he closed the ceremony saying, “This is a 50-acre campus. This facility will only need eight acres, at the most. The rest will be here for anyone who wants to bring their products, create jobs and grow with this facility.”
Construction is set to begin in June, Tripp said. A project timeline will evolve as site and building plans are completed and work begins.