Phil Barth, creative director of the Ayden Historical and Arts Society, gives tours at the Ayden Museum during the Founder’s Day celebration on Feb. 3. The Feb. 3-4 festivities honored the incorporation of Ayden on Feb. 3, 1891, and celebrated the town’s 132nd birthday.
Townspeople get ready to enjoy a Gwendy’s Goodies birthday cake during the celebration.
Marvin “Bear” Baldree, former Ayden mayor, shares memories of the town during its Founders Day celebration on Feb. 3.
Contributed photo/Beyonca Mewborn
Current Mayor Steve Tripp welcomes guests to the Founders Day Celebration on Feb. 3.
AYDEN — Ayden started a tradition of marking Founders Day last week with a celebration of memories ahead of a day of fun.
The Feb. 3-4 festivities honored the incorporation of Ayden on Feb. 3, 1891, and celebrated the town’s 132nd birthday. The Ayden Museum opened for tours and hot cider Friday night, and townspeople then gathered next door at the Community Building to share stories about the town.
From 1985-95 Marvin Bear Baldree was the mayor of Ayden who remembered as a child riding on horse-drawn buggies and people tying up their mules up behind local businesses. Baldree, 92, told the group that he wasn’t aware that Ayden was only 40 years old the year he was born, and that going to school in Ayden and serving as mayor were dear to his heart.
“It was just a great place to grow up,” Baldree said. “You knew everybody, you knew their parents, the aunts, uncles, grandparents and all.”
Shirley Dennis shared how her late husband, Latham “Bum” Dennis, got into the restaurant business after he got out of military service. Dennis said that he worked at an older cousin’s restaurant until he decided to rent a space to open his own business and later purchased a space to open Bum’s Restaurant.
Dennis said that Bum never minded going to work. When they actually opened in 1963, he ran the restaurant for seven days a week for years, and then the last six months he closed on Sunday and was just open six days a week.
“He was a wonderful person and he passed away Dec. 9 from the ravages of Alzheimer’s and now our son, Larry, and his wife, Teresa, are continuing to run Bum’s and carry on the legacy,” she said.
Bum’s was recognized as one of the oldest continuously running businesses in town. Tripp’s Auto was recognized as well as several longtime families and residents. Gifts were presented to Shirley Dennis, and Annie Ruth Edwards Woods, who celebrated her 100th birthday in August 2022. She was celebrated as the longest living resident. Woods wasn’t able to attend but her niece, Marcha Edwards, and her granddaughter, Pamela Edwards Kemp, were there on her behalf.
Events on Saturday featured a day-long car show, self-guided history tours, specials at local businesses and entertainment on the West Avenue stage. A golf tournament scheduled Friday was postponed until March because of weather but about 75 people participated in a disc golf tournament on Saturday, said community booster Georgia Childs, who coordinated the Founders Day festivities.
“We’ve been talking with our downtown Main Street committee for a long time about trying to make this a Hallmark town,” Childs said at Friday’s gathering. “And I kept saying, ‘Every Hallmark movie has a Founder’s Day event and we are trying to bring back the history.’”
A presentation on the town’s history began with William Henry Harris, born in 1842, who became known regionally for his quality hogs, cotton, hominy and tar products. In 1888, Harris persuaded the Atlantic Coast Line Company to use a portion of his property to lay tracks and establish a train depot for local farmers, with hopes of establishing a town centered on the depot. In April 1890, construction on the depot began and it was completed in May. With 40 acres of land around the depot divided into lots and sold by the East Carolina Land and Improvement Company, by Feb. 3, 1891, the town was incorporated as Ayden.
Childs said Ayden Economic Developer Mallory Denham went to the town council in November and asked to arrange a founder’s day celebration.
“We grabbed the best people we knew who could make things happen and went with it,” said Childs “We got tons of sponsors; we got all kinds of stuff.”
Childs said that the event was a success and the organizers can’t wait to build on it and keep the tradition going in the future.
After a performance of Happy Birthday by Harvey and the Spastics with a singalong by guests on Friday, everyone dug into a Gwendy’s Goodies birthday cake.