AYDEN — Ayden Christian Care Center received a $2,500 donation from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed people in their time of need. The center will use the funds to provide food supplements to clients in the Ayden and Grifton areas of southern Pitt County.
“On behalf of the clients and volunteers of Ayden Christian Care Center, we accept this much-needed grant from the Food Lion Charitable Foundation. We are grateful, not only for this monetary grant but for the consistent support of our local Food Lion in Ayden. They provide weekly donations of food products to the center which supplement our distribution to the community. Without such grants and food donations, Ayden Christian Care Center could not exist,” said director Rev. Dennis Levin.
ACCC was established in 1984 and has been providing for the nutritional needs of its clients ever since. The organization depends on volunteers and donations, to find out more, call-746-2995, email aydenchristiandcarecenter@gmail.com or visit their website.
Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation was created in 2011 to streamline requests for financial donations to eliminate hunger. They have given away over $15 million in grants since its inception. “Specifically, grants supporting children at risk of hunger and supporting feeding agencies by helping to increase their fresh capacity.” The foundation also helps provide nutrition education.