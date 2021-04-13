AYDEN — An annexation and a rezoning request were approved at the Ayden Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday.
Among those was the approval of a voluntary annexation request for Best Cathedral of Fresh Fire Ministries Inc. This is the last step in the process before the church is allowed to begin construction on Jolly Road.
The annexation is consistent with other properties on the road, Planning Director Stephen Smith said.
Commissioners also approved a request from Kenneth Smith to rezone approximately 24.5 acres from R-8 residential to multifamily along Old Snow Hill Road.
With the new designation, construction of single-family and multi-family residences at a density of approximately 10-12 dwellings per acre will be allowed, given other town requirements are met.
The requests was in line with the town’s future land-use map and approved by the planning board, according to Smith.
“One of our key goals is to make sure we provided adequate and diverse housing across all areas of the town. This is another rezoning that would allow for differential planning types,” Smith said.
Mayor Steve Tripp expressed concerns about access from the road to the development and the amount of multifamily residences already in the area. The town has four such developments from Old Snow Hill Road heading down N.C. 11 to Third Street.
Ayden resident Roy Richardson also expressed his concerns over the possible new development. He lives not far from the proposed location and already has issues with water runoff in the area. A new development could cause more water runoff, he said.
Richardson also was concerned about an increase traffic, especially since entrance to Old Snow Hill Road from N.C. 11 is cut off. To get to Old Snow Hill Road, traffic has funneled through Juanita and other residential streets creating an unsafe environment since speeding is a problem, he said.
As part of the development process, the developers will be required to perform a traffic study as well as install water retention features to prevent runoff, Smith said.
The town will be better able to examine the effects of the development once these analysis have been completed Smith said.
If improvements are needed to enhance traffic flow as determined by the analysis, the developer will be responsible for making the needed improvements, he said.
The motion made by Mayor Pro-tem Ivory Mewborn to approve the zoning request passed 3-1.
In other action, the board:
- Announced a budget workshop will be held at the Operations Center April 26 at 7 p.m.
- Awarded Carolina Utilities a low-bid construction award in the amount of $1.748 million to install a sewer extension along N.C. 102. This extension will serve new homes along Ayden Country Club Road and N.C. 102.
- Updated the town’s personnel and benefits guide with the addition of a signature page and request to revisit the town’s policy on retirement during budget sessions.
The signature page was requested so employees could indicate that they were informed of the changes and read the new policy.
Tripp also suggested the town revisit its retirement policy, which currently grants employees full health insurance benefits if they retire at 55 years of age and 30 or more years with the town, 60 years with 25 years of service or 62 yeas of age with 20 years.
Ayden is one of the only towns its size providing this benefit, according to Tripp, who wanted to ensure the benefit would not become a liability to the town in the future.