AYDEN — The Ayden Board of Commissioners discussed the town’s mission and priorities during a retreat last week.
The retreat was led by Vickie Miller, the N.C. League of Municipalities director of learning and development . She walked the group through team-building exercises and discussions about their roles as community leaders.
Miller asked a series of questions that helped the group hone its mission and values.
When asked, “What drives Ayden?” commissioners answered in near unison, “Our citizens.”
The group decided the town exists to “provide public services that enhance our citizens' quality of life” and that Ayden should have a “safe, family-friendly atmosphere that is conducive to economic growth and stability.”
During the priorities portion of the discussion, commissioners decided that repairing infrastructure, increasing sewer capacity and following through on revitalization plans for south Ayden and the downtown area were among their priorities.
They also discussed their ongoing push for better marketing for the town. Mayor Stephen Tripp called the town the “hidden jewel of Pitt County,” adding he feels Ayden has much to offer but it isn't marketing itself aggressively enough.
The town’s Branding Committee unrelieved a new marketing campaign called ‘Que Marks The Spot in December. The campaign draws on the town’s barbecue roots, but the commissioners also acknowledged several other successful businesses — like Fryday Nite Fish and the Golf & Country Club — that draw people to Ayden.
“We need to ensure that we are bringing growth to our town and we are creating jobs for the people that live here … Ayden needs to market Ayden,” Commissioner Langley said.
Miller tasked commissioners with compiling a refined report of the topics they covered as a resource for the town manager.