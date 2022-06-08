AYDEN — Rising expenses and pressing maintenance for the city’s wastewater system have town leaders considering a 35 percent increase in water and sewer rates.
At the second of two budget workshops on May 23, commissioners discussed fixes for the town’s water/sewer fund. The board heard a presentation outlining specific problems with the fund including an outstanding debt of over $10 million and rate structures not supporting current operational needs.
It was also noted that more funding needed to be set aside for inflow and infiltration repair to combat systemwide problems. Sewer treatment capacity limitations at the Contentnea Metropolitan Sewerage District wastewater treatment plant also will impact the town’s ability to accommodate future growth. Town manager Matt Livingston has previously proposed expanding the treatment plant to facilitate growth.
After discussion, the board agreed to place a 35 percent water/sewer rate increase in the budget to balance the fund. The commissioners also agreed to allot $48,000 in ARPA funds to hire a Washington, D.C., consultant to help procure more grant funds for the town.
Otherwise budget message states that the recommended fiscal year 2022-23 numbers do not differ significantly from the previous year’s adopted budget, with an overall spending decrease of $40,066. “Adjusted for spending within the American Rescue Plan, the decrease would be equivalent to a .008% decrease from the previous year’s adopted budget of $21,740,503,” the outline states.
The following revenue changes are expected: a 10% decrease in the General Fund, a 3.8% gain in the Electric Fund and a 1.9% increase in the Rural Fire Fund.
The budget maintains the .54 cent property tax rate per $100 valuation.
There were no votes on the budget at the meeting. A public hearing is scheduled for the June 13 town meeting where the board plans to adopt the proposed budget.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the district courtroom located on the second floor of the town hall building at 4144 West Avenue.