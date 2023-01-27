Ayden

Ayden's West Avenue stage.

 Bobby Burns Staff Writer

Downtown Ayden Inc. and the Ayden Museum are gearing up for the Inaugural Town of Ayden Founder’s Day Celebration.

The event set for Feb. 3-4 includes a golf tournament, art show, car show, historical tours and more to celebrate the founding of Ayden in 1892.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.