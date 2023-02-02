Ayden

Ayden’s West Avenue stage will overlook some of the activities during the Inaugural Town of Ayden Founder’s Day Celebration.

 File photo/The Daily Reflector

Downtown Ayden Inc. and the Ayden Museum are gearing up for the Inaugural Town of Ayden Founder’s Day Celebration.

The event set for Friday and Saturday includes a golf tournament, art show, car show, historical tours and more to celebrate the founding of Ayden in 1891.

