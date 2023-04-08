Ayden-Grifton HS Champions

Sheppard Memorial librarian Sharon Vaughn presented the quiz bowl trophy to the team from Ayden-Grifton High School. Pictured from left are coach Will Tyer, Owen Baxter, Taylor Doughtie, Cody Suggs, Kaitlyn Wood, Sarah Clements, Vaughn, August Meyer, Carson Cornwell and coach Brian Saleeby.

 The Daily Reflector

Ayden-Grifton High School on Saturday won the 2023 N.C. Public Library Quiz Bowl Regional Championship, a matchup of local winners from across the state.

The four-team round-robin event was held at Greenville City Hall and sponsored by Sheppard Memorial Library. Ayden-Grifton won the final match against the team from Yadkin Early College with a score of 110 to 85 points.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.