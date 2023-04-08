Sheppard Memorial librarian Sharon Vaughn presented the quiz bowl trophy to the team from Ayden-Grifton High School. Pictured from left are coach Will Tyer, Owen Baxter, Taylor Doughtie, Cody Suggs, Kaitlyn Wood, Sarah Clements, Vaughn, August Meyer, Carson Cornwell and coach Brian Saleeby.
Ayden-Grifton High School on Saturday won the 2023 N.C. Public Library Quiz Bowl Regional Championship, a matchup of local winners from across the state.
The four-team round-robin event was held at Greenville City Hall and sponsored by Sheppard Memorial Library. Ayden-Grifton won the final match against the team from Yadkin Early College with a score of 110 to 85 points.
Ayden-Grifton was sponsored by Sheppard Memorial Library and Yadkin Early College was sponsored by Northwestern Regional Library. Other participating schools were Halifax Academy sponsored by Halifax County Library and Lee Early College sponsored by Lee County Library.
The tournament is the final event in the competition hosted by libraries across the state. Sheppard hosted the local Public Library Quiz Bowl on Feb. 25, also at city hall.
Ayden-Grifton won that tournament by defeating John Paul II Catholic High School. The event was held in the council chambers at Greenville City Hall.
Teams from D.H. Conley, Innovation Early College, J.H. Rose and Pitt Early College also battled in the double-elimination competition.
The Quiz Bowl has a question-and-answer format. Two teams of four members compete in each game, which includes three rounds.
In the first round, questions are asked individually of the players. In the second and third rounds, teams may consult on answers. The question categories are social sciences, math and science, language and literature, religion, sports, the arts and current events.
Ayden-Grifton High School’s team members were Owen Baxter, Sarah Clements, Carson Cornwell, Madison Cornwell, Taylor Doughtie, August Meyer, Cody Suggs and Kaitlyn Wood. Coaches are Will Tyer and Brian Saleeby.