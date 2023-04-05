Scott Howard

Scott Howard

 Bobby Burns Staff Writer

AYDEN — The Ayden Board of Commissioners has hired a new town manager after completing a nationwide search that yielded 25 applicants, the town announced on Wednesday.

Scott Howard of Norwood will start on May 5, filling a role vacated by Matthew Livingston in June. The Town Board of Commissioners approved the hire Tuesday night during a special called meeting. 

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.