AYDEN — The Ayden Board of Commissioners has hired a new town manager after completing a nationwide search that yielded 25 applicants, the town announced on Wednesday.
Scott Howard of Norwood will start on May 5, filling a role vacated by Matthew Livingston in June. The Town Board of Commissioners approved the hire Tuesday night during a special called meeting.
Wednesday's announcement said Howard has been the town administrator in Norwood since 2019. He began his municipal career at the Town of Marshville in 2001, where he served as town clerk and chief finance officer for six years.
He is a graduate of Wingate University, with a master's in business administration. The announcement said he has been a key player in the largest water transfer project in the state, budgeted at more than $300 million.
In addition to his participation in the water project, Howard assisted in the revitalization of Norwood’s downtown development while improving the financial position for the town, Ayden Mayor Steve Tripp said. He also is a broker and operates a farm.
"Scott’s leadership as Ayden’s town manager will provide valuable guidance for our town as he begins enhancing the services we provide to our citizens," Tripp said. "His financial expertise will strengthen the management of our business while providing stability for our accounting practices.
"The Board of Commissioners and I are eager to partner with Scott to continue our economic growth in the residential, commercial and industrial sectors of our town. I know Scott is eager to meet our citizens and work with the community to further advance the quality of life for each one of us."
Howard's contract has a starting salary of $112,000, with a 5% increase after completing a 6-month probationary period, the town reported.
In his spare time, Howard likes to read and spend time outdoors, hunting and fishing, the announcement said.