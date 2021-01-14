AYDEN — Ayden will soon join New Bern, Tarboro and Washington, N.C., in issuing a letter to N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein regarding complaints about Suddenlink internet service.
The board of commissioners discussed the town’s collective problem with the internet provider on Monday night.
Commissioner Cindy Goff suggested Ayden join other regional municipalities and write a letter to Stein in hopes that concerns regarding pricing and connectivity with Suddenlink could be resolved.
A solution is critical since many students and businesses rely on internet services, she said.
Mayor Steve Tripp and the other commissioners agreed, with many expressing personal concerns about Suddenlink’s customer service and issues they have had in the past.
Ayden once had a franchise agreement with Suddenlink but due a legislative change, that power was stripped, Tripp said, so action is needed at the attorney general’s level.
“I think we need to expedite (the letter) especially since Washington, Tarboro and other cities have done it,” Tripp said, adding letters also should be sent to local legislators.
Town Manager Matt Livingston said he could have the letter ready in 24 hours.
In other news:
- Commissioners recessed Monday’s meeting to Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. so that a vote could be taken on three public hearings. Since the meeting was conducted via Zoom, commissioners had to wait 24 hours after the closing of the public hearings before voting to allow for public participation.
Public hearings were held regarding a voluntary annexation request from Kenneth and Christie Smith for 17.12 acres located on N.C. 102 and west of Ayden Golf Club Road.
Public hearings were also held for two rezoning requests from the Colonial Heights Subdivision. The first amendment was needed to change zoning of approximately 42.5 acres of land located at the northeast corner of Ayden Golf Club Road and N.C. 102 from RA-20 to R-10.
R-10 zoning allows for single-family residential development on lots with a minimum size of 10,000 square feet with the addition of customary urban services.
The second zoning request would change zoning from R-10 to R-8 for approximately 41 acres of property located on N.C. 102 at Arrowhead Road.
R-8 zoning allows for single-family residential development on lots with a minimum size of 8,000 square feet and customary urban services.
This zoning would not change any of the town’s already zoned conservation areas, Planning Director Stephen Smith said.
Colonial Acres is working with the Department of Transportation and the property owner on Arrowhead Road to reshape the entrance to its property, Smith said, adding Arrowhead Road is currently maintained by the state.
Once the entrance is reshaped and the property rezoned, Arrowhead Road will become a town-owned road. This will be done in the future after development, he added.
- Approved a resolution establishing standard for interconnecting small generators. This resolution would allow for the town to have a set of coherent rules for homes and businesses wishing to operate solar panels and battery boxes.
- Appointed Town Manager Matt Livingston as the town’s North Carolina League of Municipalities Delegate.
- Adopted a proclamation designating January 2021 as Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Ayden.
- Appointed George Snyder to fill a three-year term and Scott Cole to fill an unexpired term on the Ayden Planning Board. Snyder replaces Eric Todd and will hold the seat until Oct. 2023. Cole replaces Angela Smith whose term expires in September.