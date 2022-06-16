AYDEN — A veteran educator has launched a new business that will offer after school and summer programming for children in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Sheila Wooden celebrated the opening of Kingdom Building Community Learning Center, 4268 Lee St., on June 4 with help from the Ayden Chamber of Commerce, town officials, family and friends. The center officially opened on Monday to children age 5-15.
“Here children will learn how to love themselves, how to work with other children around them, how to accept differences within themselves as well as others, and also build their education and goals for the future,” Wooden said during the ribbon cutting.
Wooden has a bachelor’s degree in education and for the past 20 years she has worked as a substitute teacher and teacher assistant in Pitt County. For two of those years she served as a Head Start teacher and family advocate for the Economic Improvement Council in Pitt County.
KBCLC has a room for the kindergarten to second-grade children that holds up to eight children comfortably and one team leader. It also boasts a technology room that holds up to five children from third- to eighth-grade to help them with typing and literacy.
A main engagement room holds up to 36 children from third to eighth grade. The facility also has a staff resource resource room, an office and two bathrooms.
Staff computers were donated by town Commissioner Raymond Langley, owner of Langley Computers; computers in the technology room were donated by Lisa Lewis of Possessing the Keys to the Kingdom Childcare.
Wooden said there is a $25 application fee, weekly sessions for the summer will be $60, the $120 enrollment fee includes the first two-week sessions, and after school weekly sessions will be offered during the school year for $50.
Wooden said her biggest inspiration for the business was her grandmother Mary Wooden, who died in February at the age of 100. “She was a huge community supporter whether it was from childcare, to feeding, clothing or welcoming others into her home and just showing love,” said Wooden.
She said she opened KBLC due to her experience working with children and in honor of her grandmother’s legacy.
“I decided to open up this center so that I can embrace other children and show them love, that they all are accepted no matter the color of their skin, nationality, if they are LGBTQ+ identifying, have disabilities, their background history, or where they are coming from, and just let them know they are loved, they are needed, and they are extremely important, so in that manner I am building on to what my grandmother instilled in me.”
Town Commissioner Cindy Goff said many local businesses had to cut back or actually close during the pandemic and ribbon cutting ceremonies like KBCLC’s are important because it lets the community know that Ayden is growing, that people in the community are involved and the chamber is making sure that they are recognized.
“It seems like we have had six to 10 ribbon cuttings so far this year, and we’re continually getting notifications for ribbon cuttings because of re-openings,” said Goff. “So we now have the opportunity to get to these re-openings as well as grand openings and give the recognition to these businesses in our town that they deserve.”
Goff said that a business like Wooden’s is really important because it allows Ayden to expand its educational programs and will help children expand their knowledge and continue to build upon their education.
She is hoping for six to eight more ribbon cuttings this year. “We’ve got more business owners and commercialization that want to come to Ayden,” said Goff. “They see the opportunities here so I look forward to having more.”
Wooden said she wanted to make a change by getting out in the community for those who may have a greater need, and her biggest goal is to bridge a gap between the educational system and the community.
“I just want to say that it is truly an honor to be able to serve the families here in Ayden and surrounding areas and I am definitely looking forward to supporting as many families as I can,” said Wooden.