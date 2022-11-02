An Ayden man was sentenced Friday to more than nine years in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. The sentencing came more than a year after Hia-Keem Don’ae Rice pleaded guilty to the charge on Oct. 12, 2021.
The Greenville Police Department arrested Rice on Jan. 10, 2019, after stopping a vehicle he was driving, a news release from the U.S. Attorney said. When asked to step out of the vehicle, Rice sped away.
Officers reported Rice threw a bag out of the car window. After Rice struck another vehicle at an intersection, the chase was ended for safety reasons.
Officers recovered the bag Rice threw from the window, which contained a loaded .223-caliber semi-automatic pistol with a large capacity magazine, ammunition, 28 grams of marijuana, Rice’s wallet and identification card, the release said.
According to evidence presented at sentencing, Rice also was involved in a June 23, 2019, incident in Kinston, Police there responded to a call that Rice and another individual brandished firearms at a McDonald’s.
Rice was driving when the vehicle was located and stopped. A safety search resulted in the seizure of a .380-caliber pistol and a .45-caliber pistol, both of which were found under the driver’s seat.
Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Greenville and Kinston police departments investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Stephany prosecuted the case.
Impaired driving
A man who was found passed out behind the wheel in Ayden on Oct. 22 was charged with impaired driving, according to court and law enforcement records.
Court documents said Ayden police found Timothy Dean Best, of 1804 Glenview Drive, in his vehicle at 1:58 a.m. on Oct. 24 on Fourth Street near the intersection of Montague Avenue.
Best reportedly told the officer several times that he was intoxicated. He was unsteady on his feet, had slurred speech and did not know where he was.
A report said Best refused to submit to a chemical analysis, his blood alcohol content was not recorded.
Grifton officer hurt
A Grifton Police Department officer was injured Oct. 21 while conducting a traffic stop on N.C. 11 near the Lenoir County line, the department reported.
Officer Don Sutphin is expected to recover from injuries suffered when he was hit by a passing vehicle. He was transported to ECU Health.
The State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, the department reported. It said in a post on its Facebook page that such wrecks are avoidable and it should act as a reminder to pay attention to the road while driving.
State law requires motorists to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles, the post said. It also thanked law enforcement and emergency responders who came to Sutphin’s aid.
Pitt County sheriff
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
6200 block Whaley Road, Grifton, 7 p.m. Oct. 27: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
4600 block Emma Cannon Road, Ayden, 2:44 p.m. Oct. 25: underwear valued at $40, electronics valued at $1,200, $300 in cash stolen from residence; case active.
3600 block Speight Seed Farm Road, Winterville, 8:20 p.m. Oct. 25: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case active.
7653 N.C. 11 South, Ayden, 8:19 a.m. Oct. 26: fight on bus at Ayden-Grifton High School. No weapons involved; case active.