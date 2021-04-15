AYDEN — Officials on Wednesday decided to move ahead with a modified Ayden Collard Festival to be held on Sept. 11, provided state and CDC guidelines allow it.
Members of the Ayden Collard Festival Committee met with town officials and residents after premature announcements about cancellation. Current state guidelines don't allow outdoor gatherings greater than 100 people.
The committee resolved to continue planning for a shorter 47th annual event that maintained the festival's spirit — and its famed collard-eating contest — in hopes that restrictions will continue to be eased in the coming months if cases continue to decline and more people are vaccinated.
“To me, it’s about getting reconnected. We missed a year and people are — to me — not connected because of isolation and quarantine,” Mayor Steve Tripp said, adding the world is going to look different post-COVID-19.
The festival will look different and will be condensed to one day from three days if it goes on, officials said.
“We can’t get rides because they aren't coming here for a one-day event,” said committee member Pat Tripp. “We’re going to be limited.”
Members decided to focus on the festival’s unique features — the parade, music and collard eating.
“It’s about having something of quality and having something that’s Ayden,” Steve Tripp said.
“We got to slowly get into the evolution of bringing Ayden back. That is what the Collard Festival will do.”
Finding the right band could be a challenge, according to town manager Matt Livingston, due to the timeline and budgetary restrictions.
“You’re not going to be able to book any big-name bands,” he said, adding they can cost from $2,500 and up depending on the musician and their popularity.
The committee will plan for activities for children, food trucks and vendors along with entertainment to be determined. The collard-eating contest will go on.
The Arts Council will meet soon to determine if the art show can be held safely, Arts Council Chairperson Faye Warren said.
Recruiting vendors and volunteers to put on the festival will be the immediate priority. Committee members will continue to meet and plan accordingly, officials said.
Members said they hope by August they will know if the festival will be permissible under state and CDC guidelines.
“If we hit this date we may not be able to do it, but we can look each other in the face and say we did our best. The citizens of Ayden would know we did our best,” the mayor said.
The committee is set to again at 5:30 p.m. April 22 at the Ayden Operations Center to elect 2021 members and a chair and vice-chair.
The meeting is open to the public and anyone interested in serving on the committee, at the festival or recruiting sponsors is welcome.