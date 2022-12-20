A Winterville man has been arrested in connection to a Nov. 9 shooting in Ayden, authorities said.
The Ayden Police Department reported that Braddock Bernard Gross III, 31, of 3814 Sterling Pointe Drive, was arrested Dec. 13 with the assistance of law enforcement partners.
Gross is accused of shooting Latroy Dugger, 43, of Raleigh, who was found about noon on Nov. 9 suffering multiple gunshot wounds and lying in the roadway of Old N.C. 11 South just past Thad Little Road. A news release said officers responded to the area after receiving reports of a shooting victim.
A joint effort by Ayden and Greenville police, the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force, the SBI Fugitive Task Force and North Carolina Probation and Parole located Gross in Greenville, where an arrest warrant was executed and he was taken into custody. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the case, the report said.
Ayden police said the investigation is ongoing and asked that anyone with information to contact the department’s investigative division at 481-5844.
To remain anonymous, call the department’s EZ Call hotline at 746-2730. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting 847411 and entering the keyword AYDEN, adding a space, typing out the tip and then sending the message.
Farmville man arrested
A Farmville man was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with two counts of attempted murder in connection to a November shooting at a party in Kinston.
The Kinston Police Department announced the arrest of Zion McMillan, 20, of Farmville, who was wanted in connection to a shooting that took place Nov. 27 in the 1600 block of West Vernon Avenue. Social media posts from the department said that two people were shot during the incident.
One of the victims was located during a traffic stop on the avenue and a second was located at UNC Lenoir Health Care, a news release from the time said. Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
McMillan was later identified by community tips, the department said.
and warrants were obtained for two counts of attempted first-degree murder. On Friday he was apprehended by members of the U.S. Marshals, Carolinas Regional Task Force in Pitt County. He was placed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a secured bond, Kinston police said.