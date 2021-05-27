AYDEN — The Ayden Police Department is requesting community assistance in locating the occupants of a black Dodge Charger following a shots fired incident Tuesday that led to an arrest.
Andre Shaquille Jones, who resides on Second Street, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm in the city limits. The arrest was made after officers responded to the area of Pitt Street neat McKinnley Street for shots fired at approximately 6:46 p.m.
Officers were unable to locate any damage or injuries upon arrival on the scene. Officers did speak with many witnesses and were able to gather suspect information about the car they believe also was involved in the incident.
The incident forced players and spectators at a nearby softball game to evacuate the field temporarily.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 481-5844 or the EZ Call hotline at 746-2730. Callers to this line remain anonymous.