AYDEN — The Ayden Board of Commissioners approved bonuses for police officers at the Dec. 12 meeting in an effort to attract recruits and retain veterans.

The measure was approved after reports from the department that it has been losing officers to other agencies that pay higher salaries. The department will offer a $3,000 sign-on and retention bonus for signing a two-year contract.

