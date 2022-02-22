AYDEN — An electrical rate increase approved by the Ayden Board of Commissioners last week was needed to meet rising distribution costs and comes after three rate reductions since 2015, Mayor Steve Tripp said.
The board voted 3-1 on Feb. 14 to increase rates by 3.9 percent starting in April. The increase will add approximately $6-$8 to town utility bills per month, Tripp said.
Commissioners Raymond Langley, Cindy Goff and Sarah Parker Conner voted for the increase; Mayor Pro-Tem Ivory Mewborn voted no. Commissioner Johnny Davis had to leave the meeting prior to the vote.
While the cost to purchase power has not increased, the cost to distribute power to users has, the mayor said. Such costs include expenses such as poles, transformers, personnel wages, equipment, etc., he said.
“Every year since 2015, costs have increased due to inflation by an average of 2.4 percent, or 18.06 percent cumulative. However, the Town of Ayden chose not to pass this increase on to its users, until now.”
The town first reduced rates in 2015 when the North Carolina Eastern Municipal Power Agency (NCEMPA) sold its power generating assets to Duke Energy Power. The sale lowered Ayden’s cost to purchase the power from NCEMPA and the town passed that savings on to the users by reducing rates by 10 percent.
The town also reduced rates in April and May 2020 by an average of 8 percent for COVID-19 relief and, on May 12, 2020, reduced the rate by 1 percent. The result of the reductions has been a savings of approximately $14 million to customers, Tripp said.
In making its decision to increase rates, the board considered a legal financial audit that included data from NCEMPA, Tripp said. Once debt owed by NCEMPA is paid in July 2025, the cost to purchase electricity is expected to drop by approximately 9 percent.
The goal of the Board of Commissioners should then be to pass that savings on, Tripp said.
The board considered the matter and the electric rate study during a closed session at the end of the Feb. 14 meeting. Town Attorney J. Scott Dixon said the discussion included broader topics relating to economic development. State law allows municipalities to discuss such matters in closed sessions, he said in a statement.
“A rate study was commissioned indicating how the town’s rates compare to other comparable municipalities and the possible impact on the local economy in the coming years,” he said. The discussion included concerns involving the recruitment of business and industry in general and of one specific prospect, he said.
The town always desires to operate in a transparent manner, he said, but disclosure of details could frustrate the purpose of the closed session.