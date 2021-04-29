AYDEN — Commissioners reviewed the town’s general fund balance for fiscal year 2021-22 on Monday, during the first of Ayden’s annual budget meetings.
Still working to complete a draft budget, the town manager and staff presented commissioners with an overview of Ayden’s general fund trends throughout the years.
Ayden’s largest revenue source is through its ad valorem property tax rate of 54 cents and the next highest revenue stream is sales tax.
“Sales tax is becoming more and more important,” Town Manager Matt Livingston said.
The town’s property tax revenues continue to increase and Livingston predicts the amount could double within the next five years due to new housing being built in Ayden.
Work will need to be done in the town’s unassigned fund balance, he said.
“We are trending back up with unassigned fund balance. We really need to work on that,” Livingston said.
The town has an unassigned fund balance of 12 percent. In previous meetings, commissioners voted to not allow the balance to fall below 10 percent.
Livingston encouraged commissioners to revisit this figure, recommending the balance not fall below 20 percent.
He also encouraged commissioners not use money from the fund balance to balance the budget.
“For many years the town has always taken money from the fund balance to balance the budget. That’s something we’re going to have to stop doing,” Livingston said, adding more money needs to be saved in case of an emergency or hurricane.
Livingston expects the town’s unrestricted fund balance to grow this year. This is mostly due to funding from the American Recovery Act.
Final guidelines for the $1.5 million in federal funds have not been released, but Livingston said the town should be able to use them to complete capital improvement projects.
He recommended setting aside $250,000 for future projects.
As of now, the proposed budget does not include an increase in the property tax rate, nor any use of the general unassigned fund balance. It does include a 2% cost-of-living increase for staff and performance-based raises of 3%.
Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. on May 10 to further discuss the budget before conducting their regular Board of Commissioners meeting at 7:30 p.m.